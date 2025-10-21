White House Acknowledges Keys Inc. Push for National Locksmith Licensing -- The LINC Act Gains Federal Attention

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House has acknowledged the Locksmith Industry National Certification (LINC) Act, a legislative proposal by Loay Jamal Alyousfi, Founder and CEO of Keys Inc., a U.S. fintech company transforming the locksmith industry with innovative software and verified credentials. On October 17, 2025, Alyousfi received an email styled as an official letter from President Donald J. Trump, thanking him for his proposal and recognizing American innovation. While not a formal endorsement, the response highlights the Administration's support for entrepreneurship and public safety—core principles of the LINC Act.

ALOA President Bill Mandlebaum (left) presents the 2023 Best New Product Award to Loay Jamal Alyousfi of Keys Inc. for the company’s Keys® App at the ALOA Locksmith and Security Expo in Orlando, Florida. ALOA President Bill Mandlebaum (left) presents the Best New Product Award to Loay Jamal Alyousfi, Founder and CEO of Keys Inc., for the company’s Keys® App at the ALOA Locksmith and Security Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada (2022).

Currently, 37 states have no licensing or vetting requirements for locksmiths, creating a public safety crisis in which virtually anyone — even those with serious criminal histories — can register an LLC, buy a few tools, and advertise as a "trusted locksmith."

"This is a public safety issue that has been ignored for too long," said Loay Jamal Alyousfi, CEO of Keys Inc. "When you hand over your keys, you're trusting someone with access to your home, your vehicle, or your family's safety. The public assumes that locksmiths are licensed or vetted, but in most of America, they're not. The LINC Act is how we fix that — by protecting consumers and empowering legitimate locksmiths."

The LINC Act would establish a unified national credentialing system for locksmiths, verifying training, background checks, and certification across all 50 states. The framework would give certified professionals the freedom to operate nationally, while preventing unvetted or fraudulent operators from endangering consumers.

Keys® — Building the Infrastructure the LINC Act Envisions

The Keys® App already represents the national framework the LINC Act seeks to establish: a unified, technology-driven platform that blends verified credentials, secure payments, and operational efficiency for both consumers and service professionals.

For consumers, Keys® provides:

Nationwide access to certified locksmiths and service providers, with credential verification and customer ratings;

Real-time booking and secure payment processing, powered by Stripe;

Digital receipts, records, and warranty tracking for insurance and compliance; and

AI-driven dispatching and live geo-location tracking for faster emergency response times.

For certified locksmiths and service providers, Keys® delivers an advanced all-in-one business suite, including:

The Keys Financial Account, powered by Stripe with funds held at Fifth Third Bank (Member FDIC) — offering seamless financial management, dynamic spend controls, and real-time fund access;

The Keys Visa Spend Card, issued by Celtic Bank and powered by Stripe, providing secure transactions, ATM access, and Apple Pay integration;

Advanced Geo-Scheduling, which uses AI and live traffic data to automatically plan service routes, sequence jobs, and optimize technician productivity;

AI-powered dispatching that intelligently assigns nearby qualified professionals for faster service and lower operational costs;

Integrated inventory management for Keys tracking; and

A full-featured web control panel for operations, customer communications, and business analytics — with no monthly contracts or subscription fees for certified service providers.

Keys® ensures transparency and accountability by connecting consumers only with verified professionals who meet compliance. Locksmiths on the platform benefit from instant payouts, inventory management, and advanced ERP business tools that streamline their operations and compliance obligations.

"President Trump's message reinforces the vision behind the LINC Act," added Alyousfi. "His emphasis on American innovation and cutting red tape mirrors the mission of Keys® — to modernize the locksmith industry with technology that enhances safety, trust, and transparency. It's time for national standards that keep pace with that progress."

Keys Inc. aims to work alongside the Associated Locksmiths of America (ALOA) and key members of Congress to advance the LINC Act, delivering an affordable, efficient federal licensing system that uplifts certified locksmiths while keeping red tape to a minimum.

Keys Inc., led by Founder Loay Jamal Alyousfi, is a fintech company transforming the locksmith industry with its award-winning Keys® app, featuring AI-driven tools and verified credentials. Learn more at www.keys.app.

