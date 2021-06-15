White House Appoints Four Members to the Presidio Trust Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House has announced the appointment of four new members to the seven-member Presidio Trust board of directors: Mark W. Buell, Lenore "Leni" Eccles, George M. Marcus, and Nicola Miner.

Mark W. Buell was the first director of economic development for the City of San Francisco. He served on the boards of non-profit organizations, including the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy and the California Academy of Sciences. He is president of the SF Recreation and Park Commission, the Marin Community Foundation, and co-chair of the Presidio Tunnel Tops Campaign Committee, which raised $98 million to create a new 14-acre destination in the Presidio. He is a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War. His term runs through May 4, 2025.

Lenore "Leni" Eccles began her career in education, later becoming director of a healthcare organization, working with its national affiliates. For the past 23 years she has worked in public service, focusing on governance, resource optimization, collaboration, and strategic planning. She recently served two terms as chair of the board of directors for the Belvedere Community Foundation. Her term runs through May 4, 2025.

George M. Marcus is co-founder and chairman of Marcus & Millichap, a publicly traded real estate brokerage firm in San Francisco, and founder and chairman of the real-estate investment trust, Essex Property Trust. He has served on the boards of the UCSF Foundation, the Corporation of Fine Arts Museums (COFAM) and was a University of California regent for 12 years. Mr. Marcus established the George and Judy Marcus Funds for Excellence in the Liberal Arts at San Francisco State University. His term runs through May 4, 2023.

Nicola Miner is founder of the Miner Anderson Family Foundation, a non-profit organization advancing social justice and equal opportunity in San Francisco and throughout the U.S. She is on the advisory panel for San Francisco's Grants for the Arts and is a member of Earthjustice Action's board of directors. Ms. Miner is an English instructor at the City Colleges of San Francisco and San Mateo. Her term runs through May 4, 2025.

The new members succeed outgoing members William E. Grayson, former board chair; Marie Louise Hurabiell, former board chair and vice chair; U.S. Navy Admiral Thomas B. Fargo (Ret.); and Dr. Michael Weiner.

About the Presidio Trust

The Presidio Trust is a federal agency that manages the Presidio of San Francisco, a national park site within the 82,000-acre Golden Gate National Recreation Area. In partnership with the National Park Service and the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy, the Presidio Trust brings alive the park's historic, natural, and recreational assets for the inspiration and enjoyment of all people.

The Presidio Trust is governed by a seven-member board of directors. Six members are appointed by the President of the United States. The seventh is the U.S. Secretary of the Interior or his or her designee. For more information visit www.presidio.gov.

