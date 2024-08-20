White House Appoints Jason Dunaway, Day & Zimmermann President, Union Operations, to Nuclear Working Group

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biden-⁠Harris Administration has tapped Day & Zimmermann's (D&Z) Jason Dunaway, President, Union Operations, to serve on its newly formed Nuclear Power Project Management and Delivery Working Group. Dunaway has over 30 years of experience in power plant construction and is an expert in safe and cost-effective project execution. Dunaway's leadership at D&Z offers the working group perspectives on past project implementation experience, lessons learned, and an intimate connection to our country's skilled craft workers.

The Nuclear Power Project Management and Delivery Working Group has been established to help the Administration drive nuclear reactor deployment while ensuring ratepayers and project stakeholders are better protected by proactively mitigating sources of cost and schedule overrun risk. The working group will help further the Administration's goal of delivering an efficient and cost-effective deployment of clean, reliable nuclear energy and ensuring that learnings translate to cost savings for future construction and deployment.

D&Z is already working to ensure that nuclear generation continues to bolster our domestic energy supply and new nuclear technology comes to fruition while also supporting the skilled trades so hands-on careers remain valued and filled — a crucial aspect to achieving the country's nuclear energy goals.

For example, D&Z is currently assisting X-energy as part of the Department of Energy's Advanced Reactor Development Program and performing pre-construction services for proposed Small Modular Reactor locations in Texas and Washington state. In addition, D&Z is participating as a "contractor for science" supporting fusion discovery and experimentation on the Material Plasma Exposure eXperiment Facilities Enhancement Project at the U.S. Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee.

Integral to helping add the newest nuclear reactors in the U.S. to the grid in over two decades, D&Z also supported the construction, functional, and acceptance testing phases at Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle AP1000 Unit 3 and Unit 4 and is now the maintenance contractor.

D&Z has four decades of experience performing operations, maintenance, capital projects, and technical services and is currently at more than half of the country's nuclear fleet (54 of 94 operating reactor units) and supports Canada's Bruce Power. This work annually involves 16 million hours managing 15,000 skilled craft professionals across the U.S alone.

ABOUT DAY & ZIMMERMANN

When you've been around for more than a century, you learn a thing or two. At Day & Zimmermann, we take our lifetime of experience and make things better. Our 37,000 employees help bring big ideas to life every day. We're pushing the boundaries of innovation in construction & engineering, operations & maintenance, staffing, and security & defense. And that's not all. Did we mention that we have 150+ worldwide locations with $2.7 billion USD in annual revenue? We put people to work, we protect American freedoms, and we help our customers power and improve the world. We do what we say®. http://www.dayzim.com

D&Z's Maintenance and Construction division helps customers in the power, government, and industrial markets focus on doing their best work better by delivering safe, first-time quality maintenance, construction, engineering, and technical services. In addition to our long-standing, proven Maintenance & Modification (M&M) capabilities, we offer a suite of multidiscipline engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services to support large-scale, design-build projects. Plus, as a leading craft employer D&Z proudly provides long, meaningful careers to skilled craft professionals who build our future.

