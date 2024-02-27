White House Elevates Gaples Institute's New National Initiative: Preparing the Next Generation of Physicians to Equitably Deliver Food as Medicine

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The nonprofit Gaples Institute, a national leader in nutrition training for health professionals, was recognized today by the White House for its pioneering plan to prepare the next generation of physicians and other health professionals to equitably incorporate nutrition into medical care. The distinction spotlights the Gaples Institute's role in supporting the White House National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition and Health.

New Outreach to 100 Medical Schools and Health Professional Programs

Gaples Institute's New National Plan to Advance Nutrition in Medical Education and Practice Wins White House Approval Post this The Gaples Institute nutrition course is required in 9 leading U.S. medical schools.

As highlighted by the White House, the Gaples Institute draws on its extensive experience working with medical schools to embark on an expansive new initiative: a commitment to offer 100 additional U.S. medical schools and health professional training programs a newly developed comprehensive package of nutrition education resources centered around the Gaples Institute's award-winning nutrition science course for clinicians. Priority will be given to medical schools and training programs in underserved areas.

Gaples Institute Nutrition Course Breaks Barriers

The Gaples Institute is distinguished as the developer of the award-winning nutrition course currently required in the curriculum of 9 leading U.S. medical schools. "This level of uptake by leading medical centers is a singular achievement by the Gaples Institute—it's a testament to how thoroughly the course has been vetted and valued, and a reflection of the impact it's made," said Dr. Stephen Devries, a preventive cardiologist and Executive Director of the Gaples Institute.

"After completing the course, 97% of medical students report it will change their practice," he added.

As noted by the White House, the Gaples Institute's ambitious nationwide initiative provides generous services to partnering institutions, including a special discounted enrollment for entire health professional classes, free nutrition train-the-trainer opportunities for faculty and mentors, and an extensive array of free educational resources that support best practices.

Vetted by the World's Best

The world's most cited nutrition scientist, Dr. Walter Willett, professor of epidemiology and nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, noted that the Gaples Institute course expertly addresses "a huge void in medical education." Emphasizing the significance of the program, Dr. Willett shared: "I have reviewed the entirety of the course during its development and can attest that it is based on solid evidence that should be part of what every medical student learns."

Impact on National Health

Nutrition education is a linchpin in the battle against hunger and diet-related diseases, and the Gaples Institute's nutrition course has consistently demonstrated its effectiveness, equipping future physicians with essential knowledge and skills to make a difference.

Medical students report that especially impactful insights from the course include learning how to screen for food/nutrition insecurity and how to help those who screen positive, motivational interviewing for behavior change, proven patient-counseling strategies, and food choices that promote clinician self-care and resilience.

Dr. Devries, developer of the online nutrition course, is also on faculty at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and teaches an in-person class for Harvard medical and public health students, entitled Integrating Nutrition Into Clinical Medicine: The Role of Health Professionals as Change Agents. Based on his firsthand interactions with these rising healthcare leaders, he's optimistic about our next generation of physicians: "Health professional students intuitively understand that nutrition is the forgotten medicine and yearn to learn more," he explains. "The overwhelmingly positive medical student feedback we receive from the Gaples Institute's nutrition course tells me that we can and will reverse the tide of diet-related disease."

About the Gaples Institute

The Gaples Institute is a physician-led educational nonprofit with the mission of advancing the role of nutrition and lifestyle in medicine. The Institute, based in Deerfield, Illinois, is supported by an advisory board of world-renowned nutrition scientists, educators, health policy experts, and journalists. The Gaples Institute neither seeks nor accepts corporate funding.

