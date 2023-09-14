White House Highlights The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Efforts to Bring Clinical Trials and Treatment Innovation to Diverse and Underrepresented Communities Nationwide in Alignment with the Biden-Harris Administration's Cancer Moonshot

LLS's Investment in Leading-Edge Research Aims to Accelerate Treatment Innovation and Expand Equitable Access to Treatments to Increase the Quality of Life and Survival Rates for All Blood Cancer Patients

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), the largest nonprofit dedicated to creating a world without blood cancers, is proud to be recognized by the White House Cancer Moonshot for its investment and efforts to promote health equity in the latest Cancer Moonshot Fact Sheet released yesterday by the White House.

From the White House Fact Sheet:

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) will invest more than $17 million to bring clinical trials and treatment innovation to diverse and underrepresented communities across the country. For example, LLS is expanding its Influential Medicine Providing Access to Clinical Trials (IMPACT) Research Grant Program to include seven major, geographically diverse cancer centers and surrounding local cancer care delivery settings, to bring blood cancer treatment studies into more communities. As part of the investment, LLS's Equity in Access Research Program will spend $2.5 million in the next year to initiate multi-year studies addressing systemic, institutional, clinician, and patient-related barriers to trial participation. In the next five years, LLS aims to improve the speed of innovation and expand equitable access to treatments that have the potential to increase blood cancer patients' quality of life and survival

The ideal timing of this information from the White House during Blood Cancer Awareness Month is amplifying LLS's dedication to ensuring that all blood cancer patients and survivors have access to the care they need, when they need it. But for too many patients, this does not happen. As demonstrated in the latest Cancer Moonshot Fact Sheet, LLS is making major investments in solutions to advance equitable access to care.

The programs highlighted are just two examples of many ways in which LLS is working to make a difference in the lives of those affected by blood cancer. In addition to investing in research, LLS also provides free, personalized support and advocates for policies at the state and federal levels that eliminate barriers to cancer care.

To learn more, please visit lls.org.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society  

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the global leader in the fight against blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease, and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care. 

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regions throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.  

LLS is the only organization featured in the nonprofit category on both Fast Company's 2022 Brands That Matter list and the 2023 Best Workplaces for Innovators list. LLS stands out among brands around the world for its relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity, and mission impact.  

For additional information, visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on FacebookTwitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Melissa Valentino [email protected]

SOURCE The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS)

