White House Hosts Historic First Ever Sepsis Event

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy is hosting an event designed to drive action on sepsis and reduce associated mortality and morbidity.

END SEPSIS was invited to give the introductory remarks on behalf of patient and families

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major victory for sepsis campaigners in the United States, today, December 13th, the White House is hosting its first ever event solely dedicated to the issue of sepsis. Sepsis is a major public health crisis, killing 350,000 Americans annually and leaving hundreds of thousands of survivors with life changing disabilities. Orlaith Staunton, Founder and Executive Director of END SEPSIS, is to deliver opening remarks on behalf of patients and families. END SEPSIS is the nation's leading sepsis advocacy organization driving a comprehensive federal response to sepsis.

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy is hosting this major event which will bring together leaders from state health departments, advocates, physicians, researchers and administration officials. It is designed to galvanize public and private sector action around early sepsis recognition and treatment. The event was spurred by the release of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality's Report to Congress, "An Assessment of Sepsis in the United States and its Burden on Hospital Care. END SEPSIS advocated for the creation of this report to better understand and quantify the toll of sepsis on the nation's healthcare system, economy and population.

"This Event is a major victory for the sepsis families who have campaigned to have the White House become more proactive on an issue that kills 350,000 Americans annually. We have intensely lobbied the current and past two administrations to do this; we are gratified that our hard work has finally borne fruit," says Ciaran Staunton, Co-Founder of END SEPSIS.

The goal of the event is to serve as a call to action to all those who can play a part in reducing sepsis mortality and morbidity and drive hospital, state and national solutions to the sepsis crisis. Attendees will discuss how to elevate best practices and build momentum for continued public and private sector action around early diagnosis and treatment. It will emphasize the needs of at-risk subpopulations, including rural America, the elderly, pregnant women and immunocompromised patients with cancer and COVID-19.

The event will also review current state-based sepsis programs, including Rory's Regulations in New York, the nation's first and most effective mandatory protocol requirement. Rory's Regulations was implemented in 2013 and named for Rory Staunton, the 12-year-old son of Orlaith and Ciaran Staunton who died of undiagnosed, untreated sepsis in 2012. The protocols saved 16,000 lives in their first four years of operation.

END SEPSIS, the legacy of Rory Staunton, is dedicated to eradicating the preventable deaths and life-altering disabilities caused by sepsis in the United States. By fostering public awareness, education, quality improvement and advocacy, and supporting affected families, END SEPSIS leads the charge in implementing bold, action-oriented initiatives to safeguard families and combat this urgent public health crisis. Our vision is a world where sepsis is universally recognized as a medical emergency, medical professionals are equipped to swiftly recognize and treat it and where individuals can identify its symptoms and confidently advocate for themselves and others. Join us in our mission at endsepsis.org.

