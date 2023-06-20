White House Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Opens Holistic Healing Center in the Heart of Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After 30 years of providing holistic healing services remotely all over the world, Jeffrey V. Noble and his team of healers are opening a physical location in the heart of Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

Harlem native Jeffrey Vincent Noble was among the 2022 recipients of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award. The award is given from The Office of President of the United States, Joseph R. Biden.

Jeffrey Vincent Noble, born and raised in Harlem, received the award due to his many years of service to bring holistic healing practices to the Black community. Nurtured in that deeply urban environment, he first built a successful career in the private sector before beginning his work as an energy healer and mental health professional. It was a spiritual trip to India that led him to immerse himself in the world of energy healing. Now on a healer's path, he founded The Noble Touch in 2010 to offer an array of holistic healing services to individuals and families. He has also trained over 300 individuals in the art and science of energy healing and other modalities.

Offered virtually and in person, The Noble Touch has performed outreach at health fairs, hospitals, prisons, and other community venues. Since beginning their services. The Noble Touch has performed healings on thousands of individuals and has trained hundreds of practitioners. During the height of the Covid 19 crises Jeff and his team volunteered over 5,643 hours of free healing sessions with over 80% success.

"I am honored to receive the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, which I share with the healers of The Noble Touch and the community of individuals whom we have served," said Jeffrey Vincent Noble. "Foremost in my work is the ability to expand the awareness of holistic healing as a potential option for those dealing with chronic and severe illness."

A New Chapter: Expanding His Vision

Jeffrey Vincent Noble has led The Noble Touch to an important point of growth, with the opening of a new Center for Healing and Transformation in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, which will root his healing practices in the heart of one of Black America's most vibrant communities.

Recognition of The Noble Touch has come from the media, including the weekly, Black led program Here and Now (WABC, NY), where Jeffrey Vincent Noble was interviewed about Pranic Healing and Neuro-Linguistic Programming, two modalities he employs in healing and teaching others. He has taught those methods to students on six continents, including in Senegal, West Africa.

He continues to advance his practice by going on pilgrimages around the world, including the journey of El Camino de Santiago, a 100-mile journey walking from Portugal to Spain in silence.
Learn more about his work and The Noble Touch at https://www.thenobletouch.org.

ABC "Here And Now" News Segment
https://www.thenobletouch.org/blog/abc7-hereandnow

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TheNobleTouch

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/the_noble_touch/

Twitter https://twitter.com/noble_touch

Contact:
Leslie Alston
[email protected]
917-599-7429

