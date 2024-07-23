White House National Security Official Confirmed as Keynote Speaker for BSA/AML Gaming Conference in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The BSA-AML Compliance Group is pleased to announce that Carole House, White House National Security Council (NSC) Special Advisor for Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure, will deliver a keynote address at the Annual BSA-AML Gaming Conference on Thursday, August 15, at Caesars Palace Las Vegas.

Carole House brings a wealth of experience in cybersecurity, digital innovation, and financial crime prevention to the conference. Her background includes roles as an Executive in Residence at Terranet Ventures, Inc., a Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council, and Chair of the Technology Advisory Committee to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). House previously served at the NSC as the Director for Cybersecurity and Secure Digital Innovation and at the U.S. Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), where she led cybersecurity, virtual currency, and emerging technology policy efforts.

"We are thrilled to welcome Carole House as a keynote speaker at this year's conference," said Brian Lopez, Co-Founder of the BSA-AML Compliance Group. "Her extensive experience in cybersecurity, digital innovation, and financial crime prevention will provide invaluable insights to our attendees, especially as the gaming industry continues to navigate the complex landscape of emerging technologies and associated risks."

House's military background as a former Army Captain, including a deployment to Afghanistan, adds a unique perspective to her expertise in national security and critical infrastructure protection.

The annual BSA/AML Gaming Conference is the largest and most comprehensive anti-money laundering compliance conference in North America dedicated to the gaming industry. Last year, individuals from forty-one states plus Puerto Rico, four foreign countries, and over a hundred tribal gaming properties attended the conference.

Other keynote speakers this year include Brian Nelson, Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence at the U.S. Department of the Treasury; James Barnacle, Deputy Assistant Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation; and Guy Ficco, Chief of IRS-Criminal Investigation Division. The conference will feature leading experts in anti-money laundering compliance in the gaming industry, including government officials, regulators, and industry professionals. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the latest developments in money laundering prevention, emerging illicit finance typologies, fraud, and cyber threats to casinos.

To register for the conference, please visit https://bsaamlgamingconference.com.

