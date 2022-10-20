White House official to keynote Social Determinants of Health Policy Forum

Dr. Sandra E. Ford, special assistant to the President for public health and science, White House Domestic Policy Council, joins an all-star lineup of speakers, including representatives from HHS, CMS, the CDC, and the U.S. House of Representatives.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RISE and Aligning for Health are excited to announce a blockbuster lineup of confirmed speakers from both sides of the aisle for the inaugural Social Determinants of Health Policy Forum on November 28-30, 2022 in the heart of Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

The agenda includes representatives from the White House, U.S. House of Representatives, Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), who will share insights into local and federal policies and programs supporting social determinants of health (SDoH) and health equity.

Confirmed speakers include:

Keynote speakers

Dr. Sandra E. Ford, special assistant to the President for public health and science, from the White House Domestic Policy Council, will open the main conference Tuesday, November 29 with a keynote address about the Biden Administration's approach to SDoH and their plans to facilitate blending, braiding, data sharing, and community benefit at the state and local level.

Ellen-Marie Whelan, NP, Ph.D., chief population health officer, Center for Medicaid and CHIP Services, CMS, will examine the policy developments across CMS to advance health equity and maternal health as well as future plans.

Dr. Karen Hacker, director, National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will discuss the CDC Closing the Gap with Social Determinants of Health Accelerator Plans program and the projects that have been funded through this grant to advance whole person health.

Esteemed panelists

Representatives Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) and Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), who serve as co-leads of the Congressional SDoH Caucus, and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.), who serves as a member of the Congressional SDoH Caucus, will provide a retrospective on Caucus accomplishments during the 117th Congress and the future of the Caucus in the 118th Congress.

Kelly Cronin, deputy administrator, innovation and partnership, Administration for Community Living, HHS, will join a panel on connecting health and social service providers to address social needs. The panel will discuss efforts to better connect the health care and social services sectors to allow for seamless closed loop referrals and data exchange necessary to address social needs.

Rachel Pryor, counselor on health policy, Office of the Secretary, HHS, will join Richard Cho, senior advisor for housing and services, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), for a discussion on cross-agency partnerships that address health and wellbeing and to ensure an efficient use of federal funds to improve SDoH.

RISE, in partnership with Aligning for Health, will present the Social Determinants of Health Policy Forum on November 28-30, at the Hilton Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. See the complete list of speakers, the agenda, and how to register for the program.

About RISE

RISE is the premier community for health care professionals who aspire to meet the extraordinary challenges posed by the emerging landscape of accountable care and government health care reform. Recognized industry wide as the number one source for information on risk adjustment and quality improvement within health care, RISE strives to serve the community on four fronts: networking, education, industry intelligence, and career development. Through innovative conferences, online courses, in-house training, webinars as well as an association comprised of over 6,000 members, RISE provides professionals with industry insights and critical information they need to stay ahead of the curve. RISE produces more than 30 conferences annually, focused on sophisticated topics and ample networking opportunities for thousands of executives from mid- to senior-level and C-suite. Our team of subject matter experts is often first to market with emerging topics, and we pride ourselves on consistently delivering top quality operations and logistics to produce a seamless event.

About Aligning for Health

Aligning for Health (AFH) is a membership association which, with the support of our members and Advisory Board, brings a team of federal and state administration experts to address the issues that challenge the common purpose of our members–the need for efficient, integrated and coordinated programs to better improve health outcomes for Americans.

The AFH team:

Assesses current opportunities for coordination of relevant health and human service programs across the federal government, such as housing, food assistance, workforce training, transportation, and Medicaid

• Identifies successful state- and locally-developed cross-sector models addressing social determinants and reviews the role of the private sector and charitable initiatives in such models

• Meets with county and state officials to understand the challenges and barriers they face in addressing the whole-person needs of vulnerable and/or or high-cost patients

• Builds and execute an advocacy campaign to support solutions to address social determinants

• Cultivates supportive Governors and state and local officials

• Lobbies the Biden Administration and Congress

• Educates interested stakeholders

• Works with agencies at the state and federal level to assist in developing Social Determinants Accelerator Plans

