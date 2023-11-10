White House official to present keynote at Social Determinants of Health Policy Forum

Christen Linke Young, deputy assistant to the president for health and veterans affairs at the White House, will share an update from the Biden-Harris Administration on its whole of government approach to social determinants of health (SDoH).

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RISE is thrilled to announce Christen Linke Young as keynote speaker at the Social Determinants of Health Policy Forum, held December 4-6 at The Westin Washington, D.C. City Center.

The second annual conference, hosted in cooperation with Aligning for Health, a member association that advocates to Congress for solutions to address SDoH, will convene policymakers, policy experts, and practitioners from across the health and social services sectors to collaborate on efforts to increase coordination and impact of programs and services that address health and social needs.

As deputy assistant to the president for health and veterans affairs at the White House, Young will provide an update on the federal government's whole of government approach to SDoH, at 9:10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 5, at The Westing Washington, D.C. City Center.

Prior to her current role, Young was a health policy advisor for the Biden-Harris transition team and a fellow of the USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy. She has also held the position as the principal deputy secretary for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, as well as several roles in the federal government, including principal deputy director of the Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight, White House senior policy advisor for health, and director of coverage policy in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Health Reform.

RISE, in cooperation with Aligning for Health, will present the Social Determinants of Health Policy Forum on Dec. 4-6. A volunteer food packing event in partnership with U.S. Hunger and an opening reception will take place on Monday, Dec. 4, followed by the main conference. Click here to download a brochure, see the agenda, and view a complete list of speakers.

About RISE
RISE is the premier community for health care professionals in the managed care space, recognized industrywide as the number one resource for all things Medicare Advantage. Offering 30+ conferences annually focused on timely topics and ample networking opportunities for established and emerging leaders, we pride ourselves on consistently delivering a world-class conference experience dedicated to career advancement and industry intelligence. Through cutting-edge conferences, online courses, and customized training, RISE provides professionals with industry insights and critical information they need to stay ahead of the curve.

About Aligning for Health
Aligning for Health is a membership association which, with the support of our members and Advisory Board, advocates for solutions that address the common challenge of our members–the need for more integrated and coordinated programs to better improve health outcomes for Americans.

