White House Selects Step One Foods' Commitment to Helping First Responders Reduce Heart Disease Risk through Nutrition

News provided by

Step One Foods

27 Feb, 2024, 15:57 ET

Company Joins White House Challenge to End Hunger and Build Healthy Communities

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Step One Foods, a cardiologist-led company dedicated to improving cardiometabolic health through nutrition, has been selected as a participant in the White House Challenge to End Hunger and Build Healthy Communities based on its commitment to helping the country's 2 million first responders reduce their disproportionately high risk of premature, life-threatening, diet-driven disease. The company's participation was announced in Washington today.

Step One's commitment to the White House initiative to end hunger and reduce diet-related disease is designed to help first responders measurably improve their cardiovascular health metrics without having to adhere to onerous lifestyle changes that are difficult to sustain because of the nature of their work.

Firefighters are three times more likely to experience a cardiovascular event than those in the general workforce, while law enforcement officers experience their first heart attack nearly 20 years earlier than the general population. Reducing first responder heart disease event rates to those of the general population would not only save first responder lives, but also result in $20 billion in healthcare and lost productivity savings in just five years.

Step One's ready-to-end snack bars and quick-prep breakfast mixes are clinically formulated with precise amounts of key nutrients known to block cholesterol absorption and reabsorption in the digestive system, actively reducing the amount of cholesterol in the bloodstream. In a randomized clinical trial conducted by Mayo Clinic and University of Manitoba, 80% of participants eating two servings of Step One Foods daily lowered their bad cholesterol in just 30 days.

The first responder program developed by Step One to support the White House Challenge includes:

  • Facilitated access to Step One Foods products
  • Product delivery direct to fire and police stations
  • Work-site environmental review to identify opportunities to support first responders' individual prevention efforts
  • Educational materials on heart health and first responder risk

"First responders take care of us. We need to do a much better job of taking care of them," said Elizabeth Klodas, MD FACC, founder of Step One Foods. "This commitment enables us to give back to them in the best way possible: by helping them reduce their cardiovascular disease risk and enable them to keep doing the jobs they love."

About Step One Foods
Step One Foods' mission is to reduce diet-driven chronic disease. Proven efficacious in reducing cardiovascular risk in a randomized controlled clinical trial performed at Mayo Clinic and the University of Manitoba, Step One has already helped hundreds of thousands of individuals measurably improve their cardiovascular health while reducing reliance on prescription medications. For more information, visit https://steponefoods.com.

SOURCE Step One Foods

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.