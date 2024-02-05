White House Spokesman John Kirby Featured Panelist Speaking Directly to Military Families on Global Events

News provided by

Blue Star Families

05 Feb, 2024, 08:02 ET

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the first to respond, military families and their communities often have questions and concerns surrounding the nature of global events. In response, Blue Star Families will host a virtual town hall featuring officials from the National Security Council and Department of Defense, and The White Oak Collaborative on February 6th at 3 PM ET / 2 PM CT / 1 PM MT / 12 PM PT.  

Continue Reading

National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby will answer questions from military families who may be grappling with uncertainty and challenges as they watch global conflict and what that might mean for their family. Military families may submit their questions to be answered during the town hall by Kirby and these esteemed experts:

  • Jason Israel, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Defense Policy at the National Security Council
  • Laura K. Cooper, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia
  • Daniel B. Shapiro, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Middle East Policy

Blue Star Families knows that global conflict can feel overwhelming for military families and stands alongside those families.

"Military families know firsthand that global conflict can impact their lives. They need to hear about current events from security experts and officials, and know what next steps our nation may be taking," said Blue Star Families CEO Kathy Roth-Douquet. "The well-being of our military families depends on them having credible information and access to reliable resources. We appreciate our panelists and partners for participating in this vital conversation to ensure that our All-Volunteer Force and their families are mission ready."

Blue Star Families is the nation's largest and fastest-growing, community-based organization supporting military and Veteran families. Interested viewers can register for the livestream.

About Blue Star Families

Blue Star Families (BSF) is the nation's largest Chapter-based military and Veteran family support organization. Its research-driven approach builds strong communities with a focus on human-centered design and innovative solutions. Since its founding in 2009, BSF has delivered more than $200 million in benefits and impacts more than 1.5 million people annually. For more information, click here.

SOURCE Blue Star Families

Also from this source

Metro Atlanta Woman Appointed to Lead National Military Suicide Prevention Campaign

Metro Atlanta Woman Appointed to Lead National Military Suicide Prevention Campaign

In a significant effort to combat suicide in the military community, Blue Star Families, the nation's largest nonprofit dedicated to military...
Blue Star Families and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Hiring Our Heroes Program Announce New Initiative to Solve Military Spouse Employment

Blue Star Families and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Hiring Our Heroes Program Announce New Initiative to Solve Military Spouse Employment

Today, Blue Star Families, the largest national non-profit dedicated to supporting military families and strengthening communities, and Hiring Our...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.