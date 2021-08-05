White Label Dating Integrates RealMe™ Background Verification in Over 4,000 Dating Apps

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RealMe™, an online reputation platform fostering greater trust and safety within online dating apps, announced today a new partnership with WhiteLabelDating.com, a leading software service that empowers brands, marketers, influencers and affiliates to create their own branded online dating sites. Beginning today, White Label Dating's network of over 4,000 dating sites will be integrating RealMe, giving millions of daters access to an extensive database of more than 275 million Reputation Profiles containing criminal records, sex offender status, social profile details, personal reviews, and more.

White Label Dating's integration of RealMe will set a new standard for safety and security for its dating app users. Via the free RealMe integration, popular dating sites such as JustSingles.com, Magic Dating and Plenty More Fish, will now offer profile verification and instant access to important background information and reputation details of app members.

"With over 45 million members across our dating brands, we have a responsibility to keep our community safe," says Ross Williams, CEO of Venntro Media Group, the company behind White Label Dating. "Member safety has always been at the forefront for Venntro. Our partnership with RealMe will strengthen our current strategy and provide our members with critical background verification on potential matches, enabling them to make safer decisions while looking for a connection online."

"Both industry insiders and consumers are aware the risk of scams, harassment, and harm on dating apps is growing - and demand for industry-wide change is undeniable," says Neil Davis, RealMe's Head of Dating. "In fact, a recent survey of over 1,000 members of the online dating industry indicated over 90% of dating executives saw increased harm and harassment incidents on dating apps and websites in the last year. White Label Dating's integration of RealMe gives millions of dating app users access to important background information surrounding people they meet online. It is a significant step forward in combating this upward trend of scams, harassment, and violence on and off dating sites."

About RealMe

RealMe is an online reputation platform dedicated to cultivating safety and trust online. Dedicated to building a new era of trust and transparency across the U.S. internet, RealMe's integration empowers users with trustworthy identity verification and instant access to more than 275 million personal background profiles. RealMe's platform uses publicly available individual background information, criminal records, sex offender status, personal reviews and more to make online interactions and transactions safer, while empowering consumers to manage their own online reputation.

About White Label Dating

Launched in 2003, White Label Dating is a leading off-the-shelf software as a service business that empowers brands, marketers, influencers and affiliates to run their own online dating sites. White Label Dating provides the dating software, payment processing, customer support and much more. The Company's partners simply drive traffic to their dating websites.

With over 75 million member registrations to date globally, White Label Dating operates across seven international territories including the UK, USA, Australia and South Africa. White Label Dating is part of Venntro Media Group.

About Venntro Media Group

Venntro Media Group is the company behind the award-winning SaaS platform. Venntro.com is an alumni of the Tech City UK Future Fifty programme, a City A.M. Leap 100 company and was named one of LSE's '1000 Companies to Inspire Britain'.

