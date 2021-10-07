White Label OTT Service OTTera Expands into Rapidly Growing Chinese OTT Market

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White label OTT service OTTera has expanded their business into China, noting huge growth potential in the Chinese OTT market in both users, advertising opportunities and media publishers looking to expand into international markets. OTTera China will seek out strategic partnerships, connect with local advertisers and secure targeted premium content in the region.

OTTera's move into Asia is on the heels of successful expansions into Europe and Latin American OTT markets, and the service boasts over 100 million users globally. With both video-on-demand applications and linear channels streaming around the world, US-based OTTera will be able to meet the growing needs of both changing demographics and viewing habits in China and beyond.

"Entering the Chinese market with OTTera China has given us the chance to bring OTT video to a huge swath of users in the second largest economy in the world," said Stephen L. Hodge, Chairman and co-CEO of OTTera Inc. "Success in this large and diverse market depends on our OTTera China team as well as our comprehensive partnerships already in place in Asia. Revenue in the OTT video segment in China is projected to reach new heights in the coming decade, and OTTera is poised to be a part of it all."

OTTera China will be lead by Xiaosong (Adam) Zhu, a strategic advisor and investor of OTTera Inc. Zhu has a proven track record in sales and start-up businesses in the telecommunications and CTV industries across Chinese and LATAM markets.

"We are very excited to open our entity in China to facilitate local business with our customers and partners. We believe our footprint in China will open a new page of OTTera global business development," said Zhu. "Shanghai OTTera Media Technology Co., Ltd. is our local entity name. Any potential media publishers or advertisers are welcome to contact us to enhance and build more business partnerships together."

About OTTera

OTTera is a professional white label service that allows companies to quickly launch highly customized, affordable OTT services. Based in Los Angeles, OTTera manages 55+ OTT services and 120+ channels with more than 100 million users worldwide. The OTTera White Label Service offers companies the latest OTT technologies with one of the widest distribution reaches on the market. For over 10 years OTTera has maintained strong partnerships with the world's largest CE manufacturers including Samsung, Vizio, Sony and Hisense.

The OTTera White Label Service is a fully managed scalable OTT service with native distribution across all major platforms including iOS, tvOS, Android, Android TV, Roku, HTML5, Chromecast and Web. The service offers linear distribution to cable/satellite services and vMVPDs (Samsung, LG, Sling, Xumo, Pluto, etc.), as well as diverse monetization including subscription, advertising via OTTera's AdNet+ service and transactions.

