White Label Streaming Service OTTera Adds New EVP Daniel Barnathan to Accelerate Ad Sales Growth

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTTera, a white label OTT service with over 50+ million users worldwide, announced the selection of Daniel Barnathan as Executive Vice President to oversee Ad Sales for OTTera's on-demand and linear networks. Barnathan brings his skill, expertise and contacts from over 25 years as an executive in the family programming marketplace.

In his new role as EVP, Barnathan will manage Ad Sales for OTTera's quickly growing client base, securing advertising deals for over 200 on-demand streaming applications and linear channels powered by OTTera.

"As the head of our Ad Sales team, Dan brings his experience working with multi-million dollar companies to fast-track OTTera's advertising and really take advantage of our enormous growth this past year," said Stephen L. Hodge, co-CEO of OTTera Inc. and whom Barnathan will directly report to. "With his guidance and knowledge of working with major national advertisers, we know he will be a great addition to our team."

Barnathan is currently working as President of Media Solution Worldwide where he functions as a leader in Multiplatform Media Sales, Marketing and Program Distribution across CTV/OTT, streaming video, digital, broadcast/cable TV, social and mobile networks.

"The shift of viewers from traditional television to OTT and other virtual MVPD services has been greatly accelerated, and OTTera can be a great source for advertisers to achieve their marketing goals such as reach, targeting and brand integration across all key adult and/or kid demographics," said Barnathan. "There are immense opportunities for growth within the OTTera AdNet+ Network, from securing major deals to getting the best targeted ads in front of their millions of users around the globe," said Barnathan. "I am honored to take the position of Executive Vice President and to help advance OTTera to the next level of success."

Recently, Barnathan served as VP of Family and Children's Programming and Sales at the Sinclair Broadcasting Group, as well as Senior Vice President of Advertising Sales at Saban Brands LLC. Previously, he has served in various senior management positions at The Walt Disney Company and 4Kids Entertainment. Barnathan can be reached at [email protected]

About OTTera

OTTera is a professional white label service that allows companies to quickly launch highly customized, affordable OTT services. Based in Los Angeles, OTTera manages over 24 channels with more than 50+ million users worldwide. The OTTera White Label Service offers companies the latest OTT technologies with one of the widest distribution reaches on the market. For over 10 years OTTera has maintained strong partnerships with the world's largest CE manufacturers including Samsung, Vizio, Sony and Hisense.

The OTTera White Label Service is a fully managed scalable OTT service with native distribution across all major platforms including iOS, tvOS, Android, Android TV, Roku, HTML5, Chromecast and Web. The service offers linear distribution to cable/satellite services and vMVPDs (Samsung, LG, Sling, Xumo, Pluto, etc.), as well as diverse monetization including subscription, advertising and transactions.

Media Contact:

Katie Cahall

844.435.2323

[email protected]

www.OTTera.tv

SOURCE OTTera, Inc

Related Links

http://www.OTTera.tv

