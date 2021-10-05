White Label Streaming Service OTTera Fuels Growth in Latin America with New Brazil-based President of Growth and Ad Sales OTTera LATAM, Vanessa Delgado

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White label streaming service OTTera has hired Vanessa Delgado as President of Growth and Ad Sales for OTTera LATAM, to keep up with exponential growth in usage across Latin America. U.S.-based OTTera operates both on-demand streaming video applications and linear channels worldwide.

"OTTera has seen an amazing increase in demand for streaming programming in Brazil and Latin America overall. To meet these high levels of consumption, we have focused on bringing new local publishers into the OTT industry by delivering their content across a wide variety of devices," said Stephen L. Hodge, Chairman and co-CEO of OTTera Inc. "To this end, we have welcomed Vanessa Delgado as our new President of Growth and Ad Sales for OTTera LATAM. Her passion for OTT and executive-level experience in business development and ad sales will allow us to fully capitalize on the major opportunities available throughout Latin America."

Delgado will continue to expand OTTera's presence in Brazil through connections with advertising partners and local content providers, who will be able to quickly expand to devices such as Samsung, LG, Philco, Roku and TCL with the support of OTTera. As President of Growth and Ad Sales OTTera LATAM, she will lead a team dedicated to the region.

Delgado, with 25 years' experience in the advertising and marketing industry, has held executive roles in top 4A companies, including Interbrand, Omnicom and McCann, and headed development teams for DAS-Diversified Agency Services, a division of Omincom Group in Latin America. After her role as a Senior Development VP at MetaX CTV Ads, Delgado became a reference in OTT, and has been fiercely educating and promoting the industry in the Brazilian market for agencies, brands and partners.

About OTTera

OTTera is a professional white label service that allows companies to quickly launch highly customized, affordable OTT services. Based in Los Angeles, OTTera manages 55+ OTT services and 120+ channels with more than 100 million users worldwide. The OTTera White Label Service offers companies the latest OTT technologies with one of the widest distribution reaches on the market. For over 10 years OTTera has maintained strong partnerships with the world's largest CE manufacturers including Samsung, Vizio, Sony and Hisense.

The OTTera White Label Service is a fully managed scalable OTT service with native distribution across all major platforms including iOS, tvOS, Android, Android TV, Roku, HTML5, Chromecast and Web. The service offers linear distribution to cable/satellite services and vMVPDs (Samsung, LG, Sling, Xumo, Pluto, etc.), as well as diverse monetization including subscription, advertising via OTTera's AdNet+ service and transactions.

