White Lodging acquires the Marriott Nashville at Vanderbilt University

"We are thrilled to be able to execute this off-market acquisition in short order," said Deno Yiankes, president and CEO of Investments and Development for White Lodging. "It clearly meets our objective of investing in premium-branded full service hotels located in prime urban markets that we believe will continue to experience strong growth for decades to come."

The hotel will undergo a further renovation and re-concepting of the restaurant, lounge and meeting space in the next 12 months, which will also create an M-Club Lounge, an exclusive VIP-style space designed for elite Marriott travelers with premier amenities and services. The lounge is described by Marriott as a place to "work, recharge, connect and relax" for Marriott Gold and Platinum Elite Rewards members, as well as guests who choose to add M Club Lounge access to their reservation.

"We have been fortunate to establish a great partnership with Vanderbilt University over the last seven years and look forward to building upon that relationship in the future" Yiankes said.

The hotel's prime location offers more than 50 dining and entertainment options within a one-mile radius in the surrounding West End and Music Row districts, plus a complimentary shuttle to/from Nashville's downtown attractions and Music City Convention Center, located a convenient one mile away.

The Parthenon / Centennial Park, Music Row, Country Music Hall of Fame, Nashville Arena, Ryman Auditorium, LP Field (Home of the Tennessee Titans) and more are located within a five minute drive of the hotel.

About White Lodging

White Lodging, established in 1985, is one of the leading hotel ownership, development, and management companies in America. An innovative trendsetter, the organization's portfolio includes premium branded convention, urban lifestyle, and suburban hotels with more than $1 billion in annual revenue. White Lodging currently operates 90 premiere hotels, 30 restaurants/bars and 26 brands — including Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Global, Intercontinental Hotel Group and its own Collection of Luxury Ranches. White Lodging is one of the most active developers in the US with over 18 projects currently under construction or active development. Success knows no boundaries at White Lodging, where associates and leadership have consistently earned industry leading guest satisfaction scores, market share and profit margins while recruiting and retaining the best, brightest, and most passionate professionals in every discipline for three decades. For more information about White Lodging, visit www.whitelodging.com, or connect on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

