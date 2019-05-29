White Lodging Announces General Manager For New Austin Marriott Downtown

"During his time at Austin's Aloft and Element hotels, Meisner created a new model for the successful opening and operation of a dual hotel and restaurant operation," said Tim Sullivan, regional vice president at White Lodging. "Under his leadership, the hotels continue to set new performance milestones. We're thrilled for him to bring his broad experience to Austin Marriott Downtown."

Prior to his current assignment in Austin, David served as general manager of the Renaissance Plantation Hotel in Florida, where he was recognized as White Lodging's General Manager of the Year in 2015. Before joining White Lodging, David served as general manager at the Cincinnati Marriott Northeast and Residence Inn Cincinnati Downtown, and assistant general manager at the Cincinnati Marriott North.

He started his career at Hyatt Hotels, where he served as director of restaurant operations at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place in Chicago, and in various restaurant and banquet leadership roles at Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego.

David is a graduate of San Diego State University and lives in Austin with his wife and daughter.

Currently under construction, Austin Marriott Downtown will welcome its first guests in mid-2020. Anticipation for the new property high, with currently more than 110,000 room nights booked in advance of its opening.

At 31 stories, Austin Marriott Downtown will feature over 600 guest rooms (including 25 stunning suites), a rooftop pool with breathtaking views, three bars, locally-inspired restaurant, and more than 60,000 square feet of meeting space. Located across the street from the Austin Convention Center and in walking distance from famed 6th Street, the hotel is the ideal location in one of America's top-rated cities.

White Lodging Loves Austin

White Lodging currently owns and/or operates 12 other hotels and eight restaurants or bars in the Austin market. It's also developing the The Otis Hotel ( https://otishotel.com/ ), part of Marriott's Autograph Collection, and AC Hotel in Austin's campus district. The Otis and AC Hotel are scheduled to open in fall of this year.

