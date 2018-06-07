White Lodging Breaks Ground on Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Fort Wayne Downtown

"In 2007, the City of Fort Wayne, reached out to us with the opportunity to build a hotel which would anchor a key element of a new economic engine for the city," said Deno Yiankes, president and CEO, investments and development at White Lodging. "Today, it's exciting to continue that vision with a second hotel, which is not only one of our nation's most respected and well-known premium brands, but also designed and localized specifically to honor the great location on Jefferson Boulevard adjacent to the Grand Wayne Convention Center and Parkview Field. We believe this is another step in continuing to bring more families, business travelers and conventioneers to experience all that downtown Fort Wayne has to offer."

Over 25 percent of the hotel's 136 guestrooms will be oversized suites and will be located at 226 West Jefferson Boulevard next to the Courtyard Fort Wayne Downtown, which was developed and managed by White Lodging. The hotel opened in 2010.

"I'm encouraged by White Lodging's commitment to once again invest in another important project in Fort Wayne," said Mayor Henry. "Adding an additional hotel and increasing our room capacity will have a tremendous impact on our community. As a point of destination city, this new development will enhance our ability to assist with our growing convention and tourism opportunities and provide guests with a memorable experience in Fort Wayne."

Hampton by Hilton hotels offers warm surroundings, a friendly service culture and a staff that makes sure guests are 100 percent happy. Guaranteed. The hotel will offer the brand's signature amenities including free hot breakfast, complimentary Wi-Fi, a 24-hour business center and oversized roof top fitness center. All guestrooms and suites will include HDTV and free in-room movie channels with 50% offering direct views of Parkview Field and the other 50% overlooking the downtown skyline.

The hotel will also offer two dining options unique to the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Ft Wayne Downtown. A rooftop bar on top of the building will offer a one-of-a-kind experience, overlooking Parkview Field. Patrons can lounge on flexible seating arrangements with communal tables and soft seating. The space will be partial open air with stadium seating overlooking the baseball field. Fire pits throughout the space will offer gathering points, punctuated with whimsical "starry" lighting. Locals and visitors can expect sharable small plates and snacks, and a nod to modern bar culture with cocktails, a craft beer lists and a boutique all-American wine list.

Bringing food truck culture into a permanent home in downtown Ft Wayne, Burger Bar is a neighborhood burger joint with a walkup window for diners to approach on West Jefferson Blvd. The burgers are made with Angus, Midwestern beef, the crispy chicken sandwiches are hand-breaded and the fries are cooked to order for crispy perfection. Sweet tooth? The shakes, sundaes and soft-serve cones are sourced from a local Indiana creamery and the hot fudge and caramel sauces are all made in house. Whether it's for pick-up or dine-in, Burger Bar will always satisfy your burger cravings.

The hotel will also participate in Hilton's award-winning guest-loyalty program, Hilton Honors, where members who book directly through Hilton channels gain access to benefits including an exclusive discount, free Wi-Fi and the option to redeem their points for free nights or to make purchases at Amazon.com with Amazon Shop with Points.

Read more about Hampton by Hilton at www.hampton.com and www.news.hampton.com.

About White Lodging

White Lodging, established in 1985, is one of the leading ownership, development, and management companies in America. An innovative trendsetter, the organization's portfolio includes convention, urban lifestyle, and suburban select service hotels with more than $1 billion in managed revenue. White Lodging operates more than 90-premium hotels, 30 restaurants and 30 brands — including Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Global, and InterContinental Hotel Group — in 19 states. Success knows no boundaries at White Lodging, where associates and leadership have consistently earned superior guest satisfaction scores, top market share and industry-leading profit margins while recruiting the best, brightest, and most passionate professionals in every discipline for three decades. White Lodging is a proud winner of the 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award. For more information about White Lodging, visit www.whitelodging.com, or connect on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Hampton by Hilton

As the number one ranked lodging franchise for the past nine years, according to Entrepreneur®, Hampton by Hilton, including Hampton Inn by Hilton and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton, serves value-conscious and quality-driven travelers with more than 2,345 properties and more than 238,000 rooms in 21 countries and territories. High-quality accommodations and amenities, such as complimentary Wi-Fi, free hot breakfast, and On The RunTM breakfast bags, contribute to Hampton by Hilton ranking as a leader in its segment. Hampton by Hilton Team Members deliver friendly, authentic, caring and thoughtful service defined as Hamptonality. Each Hampton by Hilton hotel offers complete satisfaction with the 100% Hampton Guarantee®. Hampton by Hilton is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton's 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else, free standard Wi-Fi , and digital amenities like digital check-in with room selection and Digital Key (select locations), available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app. For more information about Hampton by Hilton, visit www.hampton.com or news.hampton.com, and connect on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

Contact: Kathleen Sebastian

P 219.472.2861 | Kathleen.Sebastian@whitelodging.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/white-lodging-breaks-ground-on-hampton-inn--suites-by-hilton-fort-wayne-downtown-300661899.html

SOURCE White Lodging

Related Links

http://www.whitelodging.com

