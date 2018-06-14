White Lodging Named 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award Winner

"We are honored to be recognized for this award and our ongoing efforts to make us an employer of choice," said Ken Barrett, President and CEO, Hospitality Management at White Lodging. "The success of the company is fueled by our associates' genuine care for our guests, so if they feel valued and cared for by the company, the service they provide our guests will the very best, creating a win-win situation."

A Gallup Great Workplace Award honors a select group of organizations that has created a dedicated focus on an engaged workplace culture by investing time and resources to enhance the workplace.

To be awarded, a panel of Gallup workplace experts evaluates qualified organizations and assesses them against criteria established by the one of the most comprehensive workplace studies. Only the top organizations selected gain entry into an elite group of companies that have received the Gallup Great Workplace Award.

White Lodging is one of 39 companies recognized worldwide in 2018 as a Gallup Great Workplace Award Winner.

