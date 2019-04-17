White Lodging Named One of Gallup's Great Workplaces for Second Straight Year

"Each one of our 7,500+ associates made this possible, and we are honored to be recognized alongside so many respected companies for the second year in a row," said Ken Barrett, president and CEO, Hospitality Management at White Lodging. "Creating an engaging workplace is a differentiator for White Lodging and a key component of delivering on our promise to our associates, which leads to superior guest service and operational excellence."

Passion, innovation, growth and fun are the foundation of White Lodging's culture and the company differentiates itself by offering competitive total rewards, an engaging workplace, world-class training and development and industry-leading opportunities in every aspect of the hospitality industry.

According to Gallup, Great Workplace Award winners are different because they look for what people really want from their careers and their lives – belonging, learning and growth, recognition, a great manager, and the opportunity to do what they do best every day – and then they find a way to give their employees just that. They invest in creating a culture that differentiates them from their competition by recruiting the best people, developing their teams and delighting their customers.

To be awarded, a panel of Gallup workplace experts evaluate qualified organizations and assess them against criteria established by one of the most comprehensive workplace studies. Only the top organizations selected gain entry into an elite group of companies that have received the Gallup Great Workplace Award.

About White Lodging

White Lodging, established in 1985, is one of the leading ownership, development, and management companies in America. An innovative trendsetter, the organization's portfolio includes convention, urban lifestyle, and suburban select hotels with more than $1 billion in managed revenue. White Lodging operates more than 90-premium hotels, 30 restaurants and 30 brands in 20 states. Success knows no boundaries at White Lodging, where associates and leadership have consistently earned superior guest satisfaction scores, top market share and industry-leading profit margins while recruiting the best, brightest, and most passionate professionals in every discipline for three decades. White Lodging is a proud winner of the Gallup Great Workplace Award. For more information about White Lodging, visit www.whitelodging.com, or connect on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contact: Mike Banas

219.472.2861 | mike.banas@whitelodging.com

SOURCE White Lodging

Related Links

http://www.whitelodging.com

