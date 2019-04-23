White Lodging Names Two New Regional Leaders

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- White Lodging named two new regional leaders as part of a continued strengthening of its operations team. Brian Hutchins joins White Lodging as regional vice president, Urban & Lifestyle, and Nicole Coghlan was promoted from general manager to regional director of operations, Suburban Select. Regional leaders oversee all operations for a portfolio of White Lodging hotel and restaurant properties.

"Brian and Nicole join an industry-leading team of operations leaders that relentlessly pursue excellence across the White Lodging portfolio – for our guests, our associates and our owners," said Ken Barrett, president and CEO, Hospitality Management at White Lodging.

Hutchins joins White Lodging from Wischermann Partners where he oversaw all hotels within the company's portfolio as vice president of operations. Brands in his portfolio included Westin, Luxury Collection, Le Meridien, Sheraton and Courtyard by Marriott. Prior to Wischermann, which he joined in 2014, he worked in various leadership positions at Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Archon Hospitality (now Pillar Hotel Group) and Kinseth Hospitality Company.

"White Lodging is one of the most passionate and driven organizations in the hospitality industry and I'm thrilled to join such a skilled team that is committed to genuinely taking care of guests and associates," said Hutchins.

Nicole takes on her new role after serving as a general manager at White Lodging for the past six years. Prior to her latest role at the Hilton Garden Inn Hoffman Estates, she was a general manager at the Hyatt Place Chicago/Itasca for two years. She also brings experience from a variety of leadership positions at Indian Lakes Resort, Doubletree by Hilton and Hyatt Regency.

"I'm excited to continue my career growth with White Lodging and make a broader impact through this region-wide opportunity," said Coghlan.

Brian and Nicole will be based out of White Lodging's corporate headquarters in Merrillville, Indiana.

About White Lodging

White Lodging, established in 1985, is one of the leading ownership, development, and management companies in America. An innovative trendsetter, the organization's portfolio includes convention, urban lifestyle, and suburban select hotels with more than $1 billion in managed revenue. White Lodging operates more than 90-premium hotels, 30 restaurants and 30 brands in 20 states. Success knows no boundaries at White Lodging, where associates and leadership have consistently earned superior guest satisfaction scores, top market share and industry-leading profit margins while recruiting the best, brightest, and most passionate professionals in every discipline for three decades. White Lodging is a proud winner of the Gallup Great Workplace Award. For more information about White Lodging, visit www.whitelodging.com, or connect on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contact:

Mike Banas

219.472.2861

mike.banas@whitelodging.com

SOURCE White Lodging

Related Links

http://www.whitelodging.com

