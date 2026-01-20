White Lotus Beauty Leads the Wellness Reset with Its Best-Selling Acupressure Mat Set

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans increasingly prioritise simple, at-home self-care rituals, White Lotus Beauty is emerging as a trusted name in modern wellness routines. Best known for pioneering Eastern-inspired beauty tools in the Western market, the Australian-founded brand is seeing strong momentum in the United States with its best-selling Acupressure Mat Set, now a customer favourite worldwide.

White Lotus Beauty: How To Use An Acupressure Mat Speed Speed White Lotus Beauty Acupressure Mat Set White Lotus Beauty Acupressure Mat Set

Created as a calming addition to daily life, the White Lotus Beauty Acupressure Mat Set brings acupressure-inspired design together with premium materials and a considered, modern aesthetic. Many customers choose to use the mat for 10–20 minutes a day as part of a wind-down ritual — whether that's after a long day, alongside breathwork or meditation, or simply to take a quiet moment offline.

With busy schedules and screen time shaping everyday life, acupressure mats have become a staple in many American homes. White Lotus Beauty's mat stands apart for its thoughtful craftsmanship, durability, and the way it fits naturally into a broader self-care ritual rather than feeling like a one-off wellness purchase.

"True wellness isn't about quick fixes — it's about consistent rituals that help you slow down and reconnect," says Kamila Kingston, co-founder of White Lotus Beauty. "Our acupressure mat was designed to feel grounding, supportive, and accessible — whether it's part of your evening routine, a post-workout wind-down, or a few minutes of stillness in a busy day."

The Acupressure Mat Set has become one of White Lotus Beauty's top-selling SKUs in the United States and globally, with strong repeat usage reported by customers who incorporate it into their regular routines.

Beyond the mat, White Lotus Beauty offers a curated range of complementary tools designed to elevate everyday rituals. These include traditional cupping-inspired tools and luxury crystal ear seeds — a modern, wearable ritual accessory inspired by auricular acupressure traditions. Together, these products create a cohesive at-home ritual collection rooted in time-honoured practices and designed for modern lifestyles.

Founded in 2004, White Lotus Beauty has long been recognised for introducing gua sha, jade rollers, and facial massage tools to Western audiences well before they became mainstream. The brand's expansion into body-focused ritual tools reflects a growing consumer desire for proactive self-care and mindful living.

White Lotus Beauty products are available in the United States through select retailers and online, including Nordstrom and Ulta Beauty, with continued expansion planned throughout 2026. As interest in modern ritual-led wellness continues to rise, the brand remains committed to creating tools that bridge traditional wisdom with contemporary routines.

"Our mission has always been to empower people with simple, beautifully made tools they can use every day," Kingston adds. "The success of our acupressure mat shows that consumers are ready to invest in rituals that feel both grounded and luxurious."

About White Lotus Beauty

Founded in 2004, White Lotus Beauty is an Australian-based wellness and beauty brand specialising in Eastern-inspired tools and rituals. Known for its commitment to quality, education, and mindful self-care, the brand creates beautifully crafted products designed to elevate everyday routines.

For more information, visit www.whitelotusbeauty.com.

Contact

White Lotus Beauty

Phone: 1 (307) 316-9419

Website: www.whitelotusbeauty.com

Follow White Lotus Beauty

Instagram: @whitelotusbeauty

Facebook: White Lotus Beauty

SOURCE White Lotus Beauty