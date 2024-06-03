WHITE MOUNTAIN ANNOUNCES EXPANSION INTO MEN'S AND BOYS' FOOTWEAR Post this

The men's collection offers versatile styles tailored for modern, active lifestyles, blending comfort with timeless design. From dress casual to sneakers, each pair prioritizes comfort without sacrificing style, priced affordably from $60 to $100. Engineered for breathability and versatility, these designs are perfect for any adventure. Similarly, the boys' collection combines comfort and style, featuring a range of casual to dressy options, including loafers, drivers, boots, sneakers, and sandals. Available in youth sizes 13 to 4, with retail prices ranging from $25 to $60.

The first collections for both men's and boys are scheduled to be launched in Spring 2025 and will be available on the brand's e-commerce site: www.whitemountainshoes.com with retail and specialty stores to follow.

"Over the last forty years, White Mountain has consistently provided cost-effective, on-trend, quality footwear. This unwavering commitment, coupled with significant growth prospects, drove our decision to acquire the brand in January 2023. Our venture into men's and boy's footwear marks a significant milestone for White Mountain reaching a broader consumer and building new retail partnerships" remarked Alen Mamrout, CEO of American Exchange Group.

About White Mountain

White Mountain Footwear Group is a footwear company dedicated to offering classic styles with a focus on comfort at an accessible price point for the past 40 years. www.whitemountainshoes.com

About American Exchange Group

American Exchange Group is an industry leader in accessories design and manufacturing. By facilitating distribution to major retailers globally for our proprietary brands, custom private label brands and exclusive licensed brands, including footwear, tech wearables, watches, jewelry, handbags and fashion accessories, American Exchange Group raises the bar by disrupting status quo pricing while staying at the forefront of trends. www.axnygroup.com

