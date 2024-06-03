WHITE MOUNTAIN ANNOUNCES EXPANSION INTO MEN'S AND BOYS' FOOTWEAR

Jun 03, 2024, 08:45 ET
NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WHITE MOUNTAIN, the footwear brand dedicated to offering classic styles with a focus on comfort at an accessible price point today announced that they are expanding into men's and boy's footwear. Following its acquisition by American Exchange Group in January 2023, the White Mountain brand has quickly expanded into various product categories, departing from its longstanding emphasis on women's footwear over the past four decades. In June 2023, the brand introduced its girls' footwear line, and now, the introduction of men's and boys' collections represents a seamless extension of the brand's influence in the casual footwear sector. This new product category allows the brand to cater to a broader audience and leverage their expertise to deliver stylish and comfortable footwear options not only for women but for men's and kids as well, further strengthening their position as a trusted, accessible and sought-after brand in the industry.
