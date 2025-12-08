White Mountains Completes Sale of Bamboo

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM) ("White Mountains") announced today that it has completed the sale of a controlling interest in Bamboo to affiliates of funds advised by CVC Capital Partners ("CVC").  White Mountains continues to retain an approximately 15% fully-diluted equity stake in Bamboo.

