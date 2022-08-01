White Mountains Completes Sale of NSM
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.
Aug 01, 2022, 16:15 ET
HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM) ("White Mountains") announced today that it has completed the sale of NSM Insurance Group to investment funds affiliated with global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG).
White Mountains is in a quiet period until second quarter earnings are released.
Contact:
Rob Seelig
+1 (603) 640-2212
[email protected]
SOURCE White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.
