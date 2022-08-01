White Mountains Completes Sale of NSM

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM) ("White Mountains") announced today that it has completed the sale of NSM Insurance Group to investment funds affiliated with global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG).

