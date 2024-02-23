White Mountains Declares Annual Dividend

News provided by

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.

23 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At its regular meeting held on February 22, 2024, the Board of Directors of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM) declared a $1.00 per share annual dividend, payable in cash on March 20, 2024, to holders of record of Common Shares as of the close of business on March 11, 2024. 

About White Mountains

White Mountains is a Bermuda-domiciled financial services holding company traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange under the symbols WTM and WTM.BH, respectively. Additional financial information and other items of interest are available at the Company's web site located at www.whitemountains.com.

CONTACT: Rob Seelig 
(603) 640-2202

SOURCE White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.

