White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. Announces the Final Results of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. and WM Hinson (Bermuda) Ltd.'s Tender Offer for up to 5,916,816 Shares of Class A Common Stock of MediaAlpha, Inc.

News provided by

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.

30 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM) ("White Mountains") today announced the final results of the cash tender offer (the "Offer") by White Mountains and its wholly owned subsidiary, WM Hinson (Bermuda) Ltd. ("WM Hinson" and together with White Mountains, the "Purchasers") to purchase shares of Class A Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share (each, a "Common Share"), of MediaAlpha, Inc., a Delaware corporation (NYSE: MAX) (the "Company"), at a price of $10.00 per Common Share, net to the seller in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, which expired at one minute following 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on Monday, June 26, 2023.

Based on the final count by the depositary for the Offer, 7,856,550 Common Shares were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn.

The Offer was initially to purchase up to an aggregate of 5,000,000 Common Shares, and was oversubscribed. As previously announced, the Purchasers amended the Offer to provide for the purchase of 916,816 additional Common Shares (within up to 2% of the Company's outstanding Common Shares). As a result, the Purchasers have accepted for payment 5,916,816 Common Shares at the purchase price of $10.00 per Common Share on a pro rata basis, for a total cost of approximately $59.2 million, excluding fees and expenses related to the Offer. The proration factor for the Offer was approximately 75.3%. On a pro forma basis after giving effect to this transaction, White Mountains would have beneficially owned approximately 49.9% of the Company's outstanding Common Shares as of May 31, 2023.

The depositary will promptly pay for the Common Shares accepted for purchase and will return all other Common Shares tendered and not purchased.

Questions regarding the Offer and requests for assistance in connection with the Offer may be directed to D.F. King & Co., Inc., the information agent for the Offer, by contacting (877) 896-3199 (toll-free). Banks and brokers may contact D.F. King at (212) 269-5550 or [email protected] or the dealer manager, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at (877) 371-5947 (toll-free). Computershare Trust Company, N.A. is acting as depositary for the Offer. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as dealer manager in connection with the Offer.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., based in Hamilton, Bermuda, is a diversified insurance and related financial services holding company.


CONTACT:  Rob Seelig 
(603) 640-2212

SOURCE White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.

Also from this source

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. Announces the Preliminary Results of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. and WM Hinson (Bermuda) Ltd.'s Tender Offer for up to 5,000,000 Shares of Class A Common Stock of MediaAlpha, Inc.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. Announces that White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. and WM Hinson (Bermuda) Ltd. Commence Tender Offer for up to 5,000,000 Shares of Class A Common Stock of MediaAlpha, Inc.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.