WHITE MOUNTAINS PARTNERS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF HAWKEYE ELECTRIC BY ENTERPRISE SOLUTIONS

NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- White Mountains Partners ("WMP"), a White Mountains operating company, announced today that its portfolio company, Enterprise Electric, LLC d/b/a Enterprise Solutions ("Enterprise Solutions"), a provider of specialty electrical contracting services, has acquired Hawkeye Electric, LLC ("Hawkeye" or the "Company"). Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Hawkeye provides electrical system design, new construction, remodeling, and maintenance services for commercial and institutional properties. Hawkeye is led by Pat Tilton (Founder & CEO), Pete Trowbridge (President), and Mark Shaw (Vice President).

Jim Seabury, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Enterprise Solutions, commented, "With Pat, Pete, and Mark remaining focused on Hawkeye's day-to-day operations post-closing, the Company will continue to serve its customers with a hands-on approach, but now with the added support and resources of Enterprise Solutions. The acquisition facilitates our expansion into the attractive Arizona market, one of the fastest growing geographies within the electrical contracting industry. We are eager to partner with the talented team at Hawkeye and believe our collective employees, customers, and suppliers will benefit significantly from the combination."

Pat Tilton added, "There is a strong strategic and cultural fit between our companies. The transaction unites two organizations with a shared dedication to technical excellence and a deep-rooted commitment to the people who power our success. This partnership will provide exciting options for Hawkeye's employees as we collaborate with Enterprise Solutions to pursue and execute a diverse range of projects. In 2019, Hawkeye transitioned to a 100% Employee Stock Ownership Plan. The transaction with Enterprise Solutions is designed to not only enhance our combined service capabilities, but also to preserve and elevate the indispensable culture built by Hawkeye's employee-owners."

John Daly, WMP's CEO and Managing Partner, stated, "The acquisition meaningfully expands Enterprise Solutions' presence into a key target market. As a long-term capital partner, WMP looks forward to supporting Enterprise Solutions and Hawkeye as they embark on their next stage of growth together."

FMI Capital Advisors, Inc. acted as financial advisor and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP acted as legal counsel to Enterprise Solutions. RBG Capital LLC acted as financial advisor and Lynch, Cox, Gilman & Goodman, PSC, acted as legal counsel to Hawkeye.

ABOUT HAWKEYE

Hawkeye Electric specializes in commercial, industrial, and government projects throughout the Southwest. Hawkeye provides comprehensive services, including new construction, tenant improvements, renovations, retrofits, and 24/7 emergency repairs and maintenance. Known for a focus on safety, technical expertise, and quality, Hawkeye is heavily experienced in high-demand environments. Additional information is available on Hawkeye's website located at www.hawkeyeelectric.com.

ABOUT ENTERPRISE SOLUTIONS

Enterprise Solutions is an electrical engineering and construction merit shop that specializes in designing and constructing electrical systems for institutional, mission critical, commercial, industrial, and service projects of all types and sizes. The company's unique business model provides an authoritative edge as a single-source provider that can handle anything from electrical design and construction to fabrication and manufacturing to sustainability. Additional information is available on Enterprise Solutions' website located at www.enterprisellc.com.

ABOUT WHITE MOUNTAINS PARTNERS

White Mountains Partners is a wholly-owned business unit of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM) and provides first institutional capital to family, founder, and entrepreneur-owned businesses in the essential services, light industrial, and specialty consumer sectors. Additional information is available on White Mountains Partners' website located at www.wtmpartners.com.

SOURCE White Mountains Partners LLC