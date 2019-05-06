White Mountains Reports First Quarter Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM) reported book value per share of $981 and adjusted book value per share of $979 as of March 31, 2019. Book value per share and adjusted book value per share were each up 10% for the quarter, including dividends.

On February 26, 2019, MediaAlpha completed the sale of a significant minority stake to Insignia Capital Group in connection with a recapitalization and cash distribution to existing equityholders. As of December 31, 2018, including the then estimated net gain of $55 per share from the MediaAlpha transaction, book value per share would have been approximately $951 and adjusted book value per share would have been approximately $943.

Manning Rountree, CEO, commented, "We are off to a good start in 2019. In the first quarter, underlying growth in ABVPS, excluding the MediaAlpha transaction, was 4%(1), driven by strong investment results. We closed the MediaAlpha transaction in February and are excited about the next stage of value creation at the company. BAM's par insured volume was up year over year, in both the primary and secondary markets, although primary market pricing dipped. NSM grew organically during the quarter and, in April, closed its acquisition of Embrace Pet Insurance. Also in April, we closed our previously announced acquisition of Oaktree Capital Management's interests in Kudu, bringing our total capital commitment to Kudu to $250 million. We ended the quarter with $1.2 billion of undeployed capital."

Comprehensive income attributable to common shareholders was $284 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared to comprehensive loss attributable to common shareholders of $48 million in the first quarter of 2018.

HG Global/BAM

BAM's gross written premiums and member surplus contributions collected were $16 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared to $11 million in the first quarter of 2018. BAM insured municipal bonds with par value of $1.9 billion in the first quarter of 2019, compared to $1.3 billion in the first quarter of 2018, which was unusually low, as many issuers pulled forward planned first quarter 2018 issuance volume into late 2017 given the uncertainty around tax reform. Total pricing was 83 basis points in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 96 basis points in the first quarter of 2018. BAM's total claims paying resources were $878 million at March 31, 2019, compared to $871 million at December 31, 2018 and $709 million at March 31, 2018.

Seán McCarthy, CEO of BAM, said, "Although fundamental market conditions were challenging, given the lower interest rates and tighter credit spreads, BAM's par insured volume in the primary market was up 21% year over year, in line with growth in the municipal new-issue market. There was strong investor demand for BAM's guaranty in the secondary market, where total activity more than tripled year over year. Pricing dipped in the quarter, especially in the primary market, but risk adjusted pricing remained healthy. The BAM GreenStar assessment program is gaining traction. In the quarter, we closed 12 municipal transactions identified as "green bonds," totaling $138 million of par, more than any other third-party verifier. We expect that volumes will continue to grow as issuers highlight for investors those bonds that finance projects with environmental benefits."

(1) See "Regulation G" on page 12.

HG Global reported pre-tax income of $16 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared to pre-tax income of $5 million in the first quarter of 2018. White Mountains reported pre-tax loss related to BAM of $10 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared to pre-tax loss of $19 million in the first quarter of 2018. The period over period changes were driven primarily by higher investment returns in the HG Global and BAM investment portfolios.

BAM is a mutual insurance company that is owned by its members. BAM's results are consolidated into White Mountains's GAAP financial statements and attributed to non-controlling interests.

NSM

NSM reported pre-tax loss of $2 million, adjusted EBITDA of $10 million and commission revenues of $43 million in the first quarter of 2019. NSM's pre-tax loss in the first quarter of 2019 included $5 million of amortization of other intangible assets, $4 million of interest expense and $1 million of general and administrative expenses related to the change in the fair value of NSM's contingent consideration earnout liabilities.

Geof McKernan, CEO of NSM, said, "We are pleased with NSM's first quarter results. We achieved quarter over quarter organic growth on both the top line and bottom line, led by the specialty transportation businesses. Trailing twelve months pro forma commission and other revenues grew to $194 million while pro forma adjusted EBITDA topped $40 million. On April 1, we closed our acquisition of Embrace Pet Insurance. We remain acquisitive, with a strong appetite for profitable specialty insurance businesses, and we continue to invest in technology and talent to drive growth."

MediaAlpha

On February 26, 2019, MediaAlpha completed the sale of a significant minority stake to Insignia Capital Group in connection with a recapitalization and cash distribution to existing equityholders. The transaction valued MediaAlpha at approximately $350 million. White Mountains retained a 48% basic ownership interest in MediaAlpha (42% on a fully diluted, fully converted basis). White Mountains received net cash proceeds of $88 million and recognized $67 million of realized gains from the transaction. As a result of the transaction, White Mountains no longer consolidates MediaAlpha in its financial statements and marked its retained interest in MediaAlpha to the transaction closing date fair value, recognizing an additional $115 million of unrealized investment gains.

Other Operations

White Mountains's Other Operations segment reported pre-tax income of $283 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared to pre-tax loss of $52 million in the first quarter of 2018, driven primarily by $182 million of realized and unrealized gains from the MediaAlpha transaction and higher investment returns. Excluding the MediaAlpha transaction, net realized and unrealized investment gains were $119 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared to net realized and unrealized investment losses of $46 million in the first quarter of 2018.

Investments

The total return on invested assets was 10.1% for the first quarter of 2019. These returns included $115 million in unrealized investment gains from the MediaAlpha transaction. Excluding the MediaAlpha transaction, the total return on invested assets was 5.7% for the first quarter of 2019 compared to a return of -1.0% for the first quarter of 2018.

Mark Plourde, Managing Director of White Mountains Advisors, said, "Excluding the MediaAlpha transaction, the total portfolio was up 5.7%; a strong result, driven by the snapback in equity markets. Our portfolio of common stocks and ETFs was up 13.0%, just behind the S&P 500 return of 13.6%. Other long-term investments were relatively flat. Fixed income was up 2.3%, in-line with the BBIA Index return."

Additional Information

White Mountains is a Bermuda-domiciled financial services holding company traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange under the symbol WTM. Additional financial information and other items of interest are available at the company's website located at www.whitemountains.com. White Mountains expects to file its Form 10-Q today with the Securities and Exchange Commission and urges shareholders to refer to that document for more complete information concerning its financial results.

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (millions) (Unaudited)





March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

March 31, 2018 Assets











Financial Guarantee (HG Global/BAM)











Fixed maturity investments

$ 737.6



$ 701.4



$ 622.1

Short-term investments

31.8



66.9



88.0

Total investments

769.4



768.3



710.1

Cash

10.4



12.5



9.4

Insurance premiums receivable

6.5



6.4



5.2

Deferred acquisition costs

19.6



19.0



15.9

Accrued investment income

5.4



4.9



4.4

Accounts receivable on unsettled investment sales

6.1



—



—

Other assets

17.1



5.1



5.1

Total Financial Guarantee assets

834.5



816.2



750.1















Specialty Insurance Distribution (NSM)











Short-term investments

—



1.7



—

Cash (restricted $60.8 and $50.0)

84.5



66.2



—

Premium and commission receivable

51.9



44.0



—

Goodwill and other intangible assets

488.7



486.2



—

Other assets

36.0



28.9



—

Total Specialty Insurance Distribution assets

661.1



627.0



—















Marketing Technology (MediaAlpha)











Cash

—



5.7



15.9

Goodwill and other intangible assets

—



43.4



50.8

Accounts receivable from publishers and advertisers

—



37.0



35.4

Other assets

—



2.3



1.6

Total Marketing Technology assets

—



88.4



103.7















Other Operations











Fixed maturity investments

394.4



376.1



711.7

Short-term investments

238.0



145.6



675.0

Common equity securities

905.0



925.6



945.6

Other long-term investments

497.6



325.6



253.1

Total investments

2,035.0



1,772.9



2,585.4

Cash

37.3



25.9



94.9

Accrued investment income

5.9



5.5



10.7

Accounts receivable on unsettled investment sales

2.1



—



14.0

Goodwill and other intangible assets

21.5



7.9



8.4

Other assets

29.0



15.5



16.5

Assets held for sale

3.3



3.3



3.3

Total Other Operations assets

2,134.1



1,831.0



2,733.2

Total assets

$ 3,629.7



$ 3,362.6



$ 3,587.0



WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (millions) (Unaudited)





March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

March 31, 2018 Liabilities











Financial Guarantee (HG Global/BAM)











Unearned insurance premiums

$ 179.6



$ 176.0



$ 140.2

Accrued incentive compensation

10.1



20.4



8.4

Accounts payable on unsettled investment purchases

1.6



2.2



18.8

Other liabilities

28.1



13.9



12.2

Total Financial Guarantee liabilities

219.4



212.5



179.6















Specialty Insurance Distribution (NSM)











Debt

184.5



178.5



—

Premiums payable

93.4



77.2



—

Contingent consideration earnout liabilities

27.5



20.2



—

Other liabilities

46.1



38.9



—

Total Specialty Insurance Distribution liabilities

351.5



314.8



—















Marketing Technology (MediaAlpha)











Debt

—



14.2



21.5

Amounts due to publishers and advertisers

—



27.0



37.4

Accrued incentive compensation

—



—



.9

Other liabilities

—



5.7



.9

Total Marketing Technology liabilities

—



46.9



60.7















Other Operations











Debt

10.9



—



—

Accrued incentive compensation

26.1



38.9



23.7

Accounts payable on unsettled investment purchases

4.0



5.0



17.7

Other liabilities

39.5



26.3



9.5

Total Other Operations liabilities

80.5



70.2



50.9

Total liabilities

651.4



644.4



291.2















Equity











White Mountains's common shareholder's equity











White Mountains's common shares and paid-in surplus

585.8



584.0



675.3

Retained earnings

2,542.3



2,264.9



2,765.0

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, after tax:











Net unrealized foreign currency translation losses and interest rate swap

(6.1)



(5.8)



(1.3)

Total White Mountains's common shareholders' equity

3,122.0



2,843.1



3,439.0

Non-controlling interests

(143.7)



(124.9)



(143.2)

Total equity

2,978.3



2,718.2



3,295.8

Total liabilities and equity

$ 3,629.7



$ 3,362.6



$ 3,587.0



WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD. BOOK VALUE AND ADJUSTED BOOK VALUE PER SHARE (Unaudited)





March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

March 31,

2018 Book value per share numerators (in millions):











White Mountains's common shareholders' equity - GAAP book value per share numerator

$ 3,122.0



$ 2,843.1



$ 3,439.0

Time value of money discount on expected future payments on the BAM Surplus Notes (1)

(138.6)



(141.2)



(154.1)

HG Global's unearned premium reserve (1)

140.2



136.9



106.8

HG Global's net deferred acquisition costs (1)

(35.7)



(34.6)



(25.2)

Adjusted book value per share numerator

$ 3,087.9



$ 2,804.2



$ 3,366.5

Book value per share denominators (in thousands of shares):











Common shares outstanding - GAAP book value per share denominator

3,181.2



3,173.1



3,753.4

Unearned restricted common shares

(25.5)



(14.6)



(26.2)

Adjusted book value per share denominator

3,155.7



3,158.5



3,727.2

GAAP book value per share

$ 981.39



$ 896.00



$ 916.24

Adjusted book value per share

$ 978.51



$ 887.85



$ 903.22















(1) Amount reflects White Mountains's preferred share ownership in HG Global of 96.9%.



March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

March 31, 2018













Quarter-to-date change in GAAP book value per share, including dividends:

9.6 %

(4.5) %

(1.5) % Quarter-to-date change in adjusted book value per share, including dividends:

10.3 %

(4.1) %

(1.2) % Year-to-date change in GAAP book value per share, including dividends:

9.6 %

(3.7) %

(1.5) % Year-to-date change in adjusted book value per share, including dividends:

10.3 %

(2.8) %

(1.2) % Year-to-date dividends per share

$ 1.00



$ 1.00



$ 1.00



















March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

March 31, 2018 Summary of goodwill and other intangible assets (in millions):











Goodwill:











NSM

$ 328.8



$ 354.3

(1) $ —

MediaAlpha

—



18.3



18.3

Other Operations

20.9



7.3



7.6

Total goodwill

349.7



379.9



25.9















Other intangible assets:











NSM

159.9



131.9



—

MediaAlpha

—



25.1



32.5

Other Operations

.6



.6



.8

Total other intangible assets

160.5



157.6



33.3















Total goodwill and other intangible assets

510.2



537.5



59.2















Goodwill and other intangible assets attributed to non-controlling interests

(24.1)



(40.6)



(21.1)















Goodwill and other intangible assets included in White Mountains's common shareholders' equity

$ 486.1



$ 496.9



$ 38.1



(1) The relative fair values of goodwill and of other intangible assets recognized in connection with the acquisition of KBK had not yet been determined at December 31, 2018.

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (millions) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2019

2018 Revenues:







Financial Guarantee (HG Global/BAM)







Earned insurance premiums

$ 4.2



$ 3.0

Net investment income

5.3



3.7

Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses)

11.8



(7.9)

Other revenues

.6



.2

Total Financial Guarantee revenues

21.9



(1.0)

Specialty Insurance Distribution (NSM)







Commission revenues

43.3



—

Other revenues

6.0



—

Total Specialty Insurance Distribution revenues

49.3



—

Marketing Technology (MediaAlpha)







Advertising and commission revenues

48.8



70.1

Other revenues

—



1.6

Total Marketing Technology revenues

48.8

(1) 71.7

Other Operations







Net investment income

10.7



16.0

Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses)

119.1



(45.8)

Realized and unrealized gains from MediaAlpha transaction

182.2



—

Advertising and commission revenues

1.3



.9

Other revenues

.3



.3

Total Other Operations revenues

313.6



(28.6)

Total revenues

433.6



42.1

Expenses:







Financial Guarantee (HG Global/BAM)







Insurance acquisition expenses

1.3



1.4

General and administrative expenses

14.4



11.9

Total Financial Guarantee expenses

15.7



13.3

Specialty Insurance Distribution (NSM)







General and administrative expenses

25.1



—

Broker commission expenses

15.7



—

Change in fair value of contingent consideration earnout liabilities

1.3



—

Amortization of other intangible assets

5.0



—

Interest expense

3.7



—

Total Specialty Insurance Distribution expenses

50.8



—

Marketing Technology (MediaAlpha)







Cost of sales

40.6



57.4

General and administrative expenses

12.5



11.2

Amortization of other intangible assets

1.6



2.9

Interest expense

.2



.4

Total Marketing Technology expenses

54.9

(1) 71.9

Other Operations







Cost of sales

1.1



.7

General and administrative expenses

29.4



22.0

Interest expense

—



.2

Total Other Operations expenses

30.5



22.9

Total expenses

151.9



108.1

Pre-tax income (loss) from continuing operations

281.7



(66.0)

Income tax expense

(10.2)



(.7)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

271.5



(66.7)

Net gain from sale of discontinued operations, net of tax

.7



.1

Net income (loss)

272.2



(66.6)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

12.2



18.6

Net income (loss) attributable to White Mountains's common shareholders

$ 284.4



$ (48.0)



(1) MediaAlpha's results are from January 1, 2019 to February 26, 2019, the date of the MediaAlpha transaction.

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (millions) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2019

2018 Net income (loss) attributable to White Mountains's common shareholders

$ 284.4



$ (48.0)

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax

(.3)



—

Comprehensive income (loss)

284.1



(48.0)

Other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

—



—

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to White Mountains's common shareholders

$ 284.1



$ (48.0)



WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD. EARNINGS PER SHARE (Unaudited)

Income (loss) per share attributable to White Mountains's common shareholders

Three Months Ended March 31,



2019

2018 Basic earnings (loss) per share







Continuing operations

$ 89.42



$ (12.85)

Discontinued operations

.22



.03

Total consolidated operations

$ 89.64



$ (12.82)











Diluted earnings (loss) per share







Continuing operations

$ 89.42



$ (12.85)

Discontinued operations

.22



.03

Total consolidated operations

$ 89.64



$ (12.82)

Dividends declared per White Mountains's common share

$ 1.00



$ 1.00

