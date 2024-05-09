WHITE MOUNTAINS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM) reported book value per share of $1,742 and adjusted book value per share of $1,797 as of March 31, 2024. Book value per share and adjusted book value per share increased 5% and 6% in the first quarter of 2024, including dividends.

Manning Rountree, CEO, commented, "We had a good first quarter, with ABVPS up 6%. Our position in MediaAlpha was a key driver. Away from MediaAlpha, we had solid operating and investment results. Ark delivered a 94% combined ratio while writing $872 million of gross written premiums in the quarter, up 8% year-over-year. BAM produced $22 million of gross written premiums and member surplus contributions in the quarter. Kudu grew net investment income and adjusted EBITDA year-over-year. Bamboo had a strong first quarter under our ownership, more than tripling managed premiums year-over-year. MediaAlpha's share price was up roughly $9 in the quarter, producing a $211 million unrealized gain. Excluding MediaAlpha, the investment portfolio returned 1.2% in the quarter, with gains in both fixed income and equities. Undeployed capital now stands at approximately $600 million."

Comprehensive income attributable to common shareholders was $236 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $180 million in the first quarter of 2023. Results in the first quarter of 2024 included $211 million of unrealized investment gains from White Mountains's investment in MediaAlpha compared to $85 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Ark/WM Outrigger

The Ark/WM Outrigger segment's combined ratio was 91% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 92% in the first quarter of 2023. Ark/WM Outrigger reported gross written premiums of $872 million, net written premiums of $598 million and net earned premiums of $303 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to gross written premiums of $809 million, net written premiums of $614 million and net earned premiums of $255 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Ark's combined ratio was 94% in both the first quarter of 2024 and 2023. Ark's combined ratio in the first quarter of 2024 included slight net favorable prior year development compared to three points of net unfavorable prior year development in the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to Winter Storm Elliott. Ark's combined ratio in the first quarter of 2024 and 2023 both included minimal catastrophe losses. Non-catastrophe losses in the first quarter of 2024 included $15 million on a net basis related to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore and $16 million on a net basis related to a satellite loss.

Ark reported gross written premiums of $872 million, net written premiums of $564 million and net earned premiums of $293 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to gross written premiums of $809 million, net written premiums of $570 million and net earned premiums of $250 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Ark reported pre-tax income of $33 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $36 million in the first quarter of 2023. Ark's results included net realized and unrealized investment gains of $11 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $25 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Ian Beaton, CEO of Ark, said, "We are off to a good start in 2024, with a combined ratio of 94%. Gross written premiums increased 8% year-over-year, with risk adjusted rate change up 3%. Market conditions remain attractive, although rate growth is slowing in several lines of business."

WM Outrigger Re's combined ratio was 32% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 21% in the first quarter of 2023. Catastrophe losses were minimal in both periods. In the first quarter of 2024, WM Outrigger Re's combined ratio was 26% for underwriting year 2024 and 42% for underwriting year 2023. WM Outrigger Re reported gross and net written premiums of $34 million and net earned premiums of $10 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to gross and net written premiums of $44 million and net earned premiums of $5 million in the first quarter of 2023. Gross and net written premiums decreased due to White Mountains's lower capital commitment to WM Outrigger Re in 2024. WM Outrigger Re reported pre-tax income of $10 million in the first quarter of 2024, of which $7 million was attributable to the 2024 underwriting year and $3 million to the 2023 underwriting year, compared to $6 million in the first quarter of 2023.

HG Global/BAM

BAM's gross written premiums and member surplus contributions (MSC) collected were $22 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $21 million in the first quarter of 2023. BAM insured municipal bonds with par value of $3.6 billion in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $2.9 billion in the first quarter of 2023. Total pricing was 61 basis points in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 73 basis points in the first quarter of 2023. BAM's total claims paying resources were $1,508 million as of March 31, 2024 compared to $1,501 million as of December 31, 2023 and $1,433 million as of March 31, 2023.

Seán McCarthy, CEO of BAM, said, "BAM is off to a good start in 2024. Primary market par insured was $3.2 billion, up 47% year-over-year, and a record result for the first quarter. Demand for bond insurance was strong across both institutional and retail investors. Secondary market activity was down year-over-year, but we expect the market to pick up as the year goes on."

HG Global reported pre-tax income of $6 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $18 million in the first quarter of 2023. HG Global's results included net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) of $(7) million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $8 million in the first quarter of 2023, driven by the movement of interest rates.

White Mountains reported pre-tax loss related to BAM of $21 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $9 million in the first quarter of 2023. BAM's results included net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) of $(3) million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $9 million in the first quarter of 2023, driven by the movement of interest rates.

BAM is a mutual insurance company that is owned by its members. BAM's results are consolidated into White Mountains's GAAP financial statements and attributed to noncontrolling interests.

Kudu

Kudu reported total revenues of $11 million, pre-tax income of $2 million and adjusted EBITDA of $14 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to total revenues of $44 million, pre-tax income of $35 million and adjusted EBITDA of $11 million in the first quarter of 2023. Total revenues, pre-tax income and adjusted EBITDA included $17 million of net investment income in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $14 million in the first quarter of 2023. Total revenues and pre-tax income also included $(7) million of net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $30 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Rob Jakacki, CEO of Kudu, said, "Kudu had a solid quarter. Trailing 12 months net investment income increased 4% quarter-over-quarter to $74 million, while adjusted EBITDA increased 5% to $60 million. The diversification of our portfolio was an asset in a volatile quarter for financial markets. We continue to enjoy a robust pipeline, and we expect further capital deployments in 2024."

Bamboo

On January 2, 2024, White Mountains closed its transaction with Bamboo. Bamboo is an insurance distribution platform focused on the California homeowners' insurance market, operating primarily through its full-service managing general agent (the Bamboo MGA). White Mountains invested $297 million in equity, which included $20 million of primary capital. At closing, White Mountains owned 72.8% of Bamboo on a basic shares outstanding basis (63.7% on a fully-diluted/fully-converted basis, taking account of management's equity incentives).

Bamboo reported commission and fee revenues of $22 million and pre-tax income of $1 million for the first quarter of 2024. Commission and fee revenues were more than triple Bamboo's commission and fee revenues for the first quarter of 2023. Bamboo reported MGA pre-tax income of $2 million and MGA adjusted EBITDA of $6 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Managed premiums, which represents the total premium placed by Bamboo, were $90 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $28 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in managed premiums was driven primarily by growth in new business volumes and a growing renewal book.

In April 2024, White Mountains committed up to $30 million in a Bermuda special purpose reinsurance vehicle that will participate in Bamboo's 2024 treaty year quota share reinsurance program alongside third-party reinsurers.

John Chu, CEO of Bamboo, said, "We're off to a good start in 2024 under our new partnership with White Mountains. Managed premiums were $90 million in the quarter, up over 3x from 2023 levels and a new record. MGA adjusted EBITDA was $6 million in the quarter and is scaling rapidly notwithstanding our investments in people and technology. The ongoing dislocation in the California market continues to present opportunities for us to drive robust, profitable growth."

MediaAlpha

As of March 31, 2024, White Mountains owned 22.9 million shares of MediaAlpha, representing a 35% basic ownership interest (32% on a fully-diluted/fully-converted basis). At March 28, 2024, MediaAlpha's closing price was $20.37 per share, which increased from $11.15 per share as of December 31, 2023. The carrying value of White Mountains's investment in MediaAlpha was $466 million as of March 31, 2024, which increased from $255 million as of December 31, 2023. At our March 31, 2024 level of ownership, each $1.00 per share increase or decrease in the share price of MediaAlpha will result in an approximate $9.00 per share increase or decrease in White Mountains's book value per share and adjusted book value per share. We encourage you to read MediaAlpha's first quarter earnings release and related shareholder letter, which is available on MediaAlpha's investor relations website at www.investors.mediaalpha.com.

Other Operations

White Mountains's Other Operations reported pre-tax income of $202 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $114 million in the first quarter of 2023. Unrealized investment gains from White Mountains's investment in MediaAlpha were $211 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $85 million in the first quarter of 2023. Excluding MediaAlpha, net realized and unrealized investment gains were $22 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $42 million in the first quarter of 2023. Net investment income was $10 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $7 million in the first quarter of 2023. White Mountains's Other Operations reported general and administrative expenses of $50 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $40 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Share Repurchases

In the first quarter of 2024, White Mountains repurchased and retired 5,269 of its common shares for $8 million at an average share price of $1,505.01, or 84% of White Mountains's adjusted book value per share as of March 31, 2024.

In the first quarter of 2023, White Mountains repurchased and retired 18,623 of its common shares for $25 million at an average share price of $1,360.30, or 87% of White Mountains's adjusted book value per share as of March 31, 2023.

Investments

The total consolidated portfolio return was 4.6% in the first quarter of 2024. Excluding MediaAlpha, the total consolidated portfolio return was 1.2% in the first quarter of 2024. The total consolidated portfolio return was 4.5% in the first quarter of 2023. Excluding MediaAlpha, the total consolidated portfolio return was 3.0% in the first quarter of 2023.

Mark Plourde, President of White Mountains Advisors, said, "Excluding MediaAlpha, the total portfolio was up 1.2%, a solid absolute result but mixed versus benchmarks. Our fixed income portfolio returned 0.7%, ahead of the longer duration BBIA Index return of -0.4%. The equity portfolio, excluding MediaAlpha, returned 2.0%, lagging the S&P 500 Index return of 10.6%. Equity results were driven by relatively lower returns from certain long-term investments."

Additional Information

White Mountains is a Bermuda-domiciled financial services holding company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WTM and the Bermuda Stock Exchange under the symbol WTM.BH. Additional financial information and other items of interest are available at the Company's website located at www.whitemountains.com. White Mountains expects to file its Form 10-Q today with the Securities and Exchange Commission and urges shareholders to refer to that document for more complete information concerning its financial results.

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(millions)

(Unaudited)





March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 Assets











P&C Insurance and Reinsurance (Ark/WM Outrigger)











Fixed maturity investments

$ 946.9

$ 866.8

$ 765.0 Common equity securities

409.9

400.6

340.4 Short-term investments

835.3

962.8

553.7 Other long-term investments

485.0

440.9

393.9 Total investments

2,677.1

2,671.1

2,053.0 Cash (restricted $24.7, $0.7, $6.0)

129.1

90.5

132.6 Reinsurance recoverables

695.0

442.0

570.6 Insurance premiums receivable

1,001.5

612.2

909.7 Deferred acquisition costs

213.3

145.3

208.5 Goodwill and other intangible assets

292.5

292.5

292.5 Other assets

140.9

125.0

71.5 Total P&C Insurance and Reinsurance assets

5,149.4

4,378.6

4,238.4 Financial Guarantee (HG Global/BAM)











Fixed maturity investments

1,015.7

1,012.3

924.8 Short-term investments

54.7

70.6

65.9 Total investments

1,070.4

1,082.9

990.7 Cash

4.7

6.7

4.8 Insurance premiums receivable

5.8

5.5

6.3 Deferred acquisition costs

40.9

40.1

36.9 Other assets

36.8

36.8

21.6 Total Financial Guarantee assets

1,158.6

1,172.0

1,060.3 Asset Management (Kudu)











Short-term investments

19.8

29.3

— Other long-term investments

889.9

896.3

683.2 Total investments

909.7

925.6

683.2 Cash (restricted $0.0, $0.0, $13.0)

6.5

1.4

36.6 Accrued investment income

22.1

17.6

19.1 Goodwill and other intangible assets

8.2

8.3

8.5 Other assets

6.6

6.5

20.6 Total Asset Management assets

953.1

959.4

768.0 P&C Insurance Distribution (Bamboo)











Fixed maturity investments

24.6

—

— Short-term investments

18.6

—

— Total investments

43.2

—

— Cash (restricted $58.3, $0.0, $0.0)

62.0

—

— Premiums, commissions and fees receivable

43.3

—

— Goodwill and other intangible assets

367.2

—

— Other assets

12.4

—

— Total P&C Insurance Distribution assets

528.1

—

— Other Operations











Fixed maturity investments

267.4

230.2

266.1 Common equity securities

151.6

137.8

264.6 Investment in MediaAlpha

465.6

254.9

357.4 Short-term investments

126.1

425.2

253.8 Other long-term investments

617.0

661.0

565.9 Total investments

1,627.7

1,709.1

1,707.8 Cash

23.0

23.8

28.7 Goodwill and other intangible assets

68.7

69.8

75.2 Other assets

81.7

73.2

80.7 Total Other Operations assets

1,801.1

1,875.9

1,892.4 Total assets

$ 9,590.3

$ 8,385.9

$ 7,959.1

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(millions)

(Unaudited)





March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 Liabilities











P&C Insurance and Reinsurance (Ark/WM Outrigger)











Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves

$ 1,744.5

$ 1,605.1

$ 1,345.6 Unearned insurance premiums

1,234.7

743.6

$ 1,123.5 Debt

155.4

185.5

184.5 Reinsurance payable

262.5

81.1

193.0 Contingent consideration

94.0

94.0

42.9 Other liabilities

190.1

166.8

143.8 Total P&C Insurance and Reinsurance liabilities

3,681.2

2,876.1

3,033.3 Financial Guarantee (HG Global/BAM)











Unearned insurance premiums

328.5

325.8

299.8 Debt

147.0

146.9

146.6 Accrued incentive compensation

11.9

27.2

12.1 Other liabilities

31.9

31.8

30.1 Total Financial Guarantee liabilities

519.3

531.7

488.6 Asset Management (Kudu)











Debt

203.8

203.8

191.6 Other liabilities

61.8

71.6

54.8 Total Asset Management liabilities

265.6

275.4

246.4 P&C Insurance Distribution (Bamboo)











Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves

12.3

—

— Unearned insurance premiums

25.7

—

— Premiums and commissions payable

61.7

—

— Other liabilities

18.6

—

— Total P&C Insurance Distribution liabilities

118.3

—

— Other Operations











Debt

25.9

28.4

33.6 Accrued incentive compensation

47.6

87.7

40.0 Other liabilities

41.8

25.0

24.4 Total Other Operations liabilities

115.3

141.1

98.0 Total liabilities

4,699.7

3,824.3

3,866.3













Equity











White Mountains's common shareholder's equity











White Mountains's common shares and paid-in surplus

554.5

551.3

537.8 Retained earnings

3,917.7

3,690.8

3,367.3 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), after tax:











Net unrealized gains (losses) from foreign currency translation

(1.8)

(1.6)

(2.7) Total White Mountains's common shareholders' equity

4,470.4

4,240.5

3,902.4 Noncontrolling interests

420.2

321.1

190.4 Total equity

4,890.6

4,561.6

4,092.8 Total liabilities and equity

$ 9,590.3

$ 8,385.9

$ 7,959.1

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD.

BOOK VALUE AND ADJUSTED BOOK VALUE PER SHARE

(Unaudited)





March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 Book value per share numerators (in millions):











White Mountains's common shareholders' equity - GAAP book value per share numerator $ 4,470.4

$ 4,240.5

$ 3,902.4 HG Global's unearned premium reserve (1)

267.7

265.4

243.3 HG Global's net deferred acquisition costs (1)

(77.3)

(76.5)

(69.4) Time value of money discount on expected future payments on the BAM surplus notes (1)

(86.3)

(87.9)

(93.4) Adjusted book value per share numerator

$ 4,574.5

$ 4,341.5

$ 3,982.9 Book value per share denominators (in thousands of shares):











Common shares outstanding - GAAP book value per share denominator

2,565.7

2,560.5

2,564.5 Unearned restricted common shares

(20.3)

(12.4)

(22.3) Adjusted book value per share denominator

2,545.4

2,548.1

2,542.2 GAAP book value per share

$ 1,742.33

$ 1,656.14

$ 1,521.73 Adjusted book value per share

$ 1,797.17

$ 1,703.82

$ 1,566.73 (1) Amount reflects White Mountains's preferred share ownership in HG Global of 96.9%.

















March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 Quarter-to-date change in GAAP book value per share, including dividends:

5.3 %

7.4 %

4.5 % Quarter-to-date change in adjusted book value per share, including dividends:

5.5 %

7.3 %

4.8 % Year-to-date change in GAAP book value per share, including dividends:

5.3 %

13.8 %

4.5 % Year-to-date change in adjusted book value per share, including dividends:

5.5 %

14.0 %

4.8 % Year-to-date dividends per share

$ 1.00

$ 1.00

$ 1.00

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(millions)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2024

2023 Revenues:







P&C Insurance and Reinsurance (Ark/WM Outrigger)







Earned insurance premiums

$ 302.8

$ 255.1 Net investment income

19.9

10.6 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses)

10.6

24.5 Other revenues

3.5

(2.7) Total P&C Insurance and Reinsurance revenues

336.8

287.5 Financial Guarantee (HG Global/BAM)







Earned insurance premiums

7.8

7.7 Net investment income

9.7

7.2 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses)

(10.1)

17.0 Other revenues

.5

.8 Total Financial Guarantee revenues

7.9

32.7 Asset Management (Kudu)







Net investment income

17.2

14.2 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses)

(6.5)

29.6 Total Asset Management revenues

10.7

43.8 P&C Insurance Distribution (Bamboo)







Commission and fee revenues

21.9

— Earned insurance premiums

8.4

— Other revenues

.8

— Total P&C Insurance Distribution revenues

31.1

— Other Operations







Net investment income

9.9

7.0 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses)

22.2

41.8 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) from investment in MediaAlpha

210.7

85.2 Commission revenues

3.6

3.3 Other revenues

14.4

30.6 Total Other Operations revenues

260.8

167.9 Total revenues

$ 647.3

$ 531.9

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)

(millions)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2024

2023 Expenses:







P&C Insurance and Reinsurance (Ark/WM Outrigger)







Loss and loss adjustment expenses

$ 180.0

$ 147.8 Acquisition expenses

66.3

59.8 General and administrative expenses

42.2

35.2 Change in fair value of contingent consideration

—

(2.4) Interest expense

5.4

5.0 Total P&C Insurance and Reinsurance expenses

293.9

245.4 Financial Guarantee (HG Global/BAM)







Acquisition expenses

2.2

2.7 General and administrative expenses

17.3

17.3 Interest expense

3.5

4.5 Total Financial Guarantee expenses

23.0

24.5 Asset Management (Kudu)







General and administrative expenses

3.4

3.8 Interest expense

5.6

4.7 Total Asset Management expenses

9.0

8.5 P&C Insurance Distribution (Bamboo)







Broker commission expenses

9.3

— Loss and loss adjustment expenses

5.8

— Acquisition expenses

3.1

— General and administrative expenses

12.0

— Total P&C Insurance Distribution expenses

30.2

— Other Operations







Cost of sales

7.6

13.9 General and administrative expenses

50.3

39.7 Interest expense

.7

.8 Total Other Operations expenses

58.6

54.4 Total expenses

414.7

332.8 Pre-tax income (loss)

232.6

199.1 Income tax (expense) benefit

(10.8)

(11.9) Net income (loss)

221.8

187.2 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

14.6

(7.7) Net income (loss) attributable to White Mountains's common shareholders

$ 236.4

$ 179.5

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(millions)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2024

2023 Net income (loss) attributable to White Mountains's common shareholders

$ 236.4

$ 179.5 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

(.3)

1.2 Comprehensive income (loss)

236.1

180.7 Other comprehensive (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

.1

(.4) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to White Mountains's common shareholders $ 236.2

$ 180.3

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD.

EARNINGS PER SHARE

(Unaudited)

Earnings (loss) per share attributable to White Mountains's common shareholders

Three Months Ended March 31,



2024

2023 Basic earnings (loss) per share







Continuing operations

$ 92.33

$ 69.83 Discontinued operations

—

— Total consolidated operations

$ 92.33

$ 69.83









Diluted earnings (loss) per share







Continuing operations

$ 92.33

$ 69.83 Discontinued operations

—

— Total consolidated operations

$ 92.33

$ 69.83 Dividends declared per White Mountains's common share

$ 1.00

$ 1.00

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD.

YTD SEGMENT STATEMENTS OF PRE-TAX INCOME (LOSS)

(millions)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Ark/WM Outrigger

HG Global/BAM



















Ark

WM

Outrigger

Re

HG

Global

BAM

Kudu

Bamboo

Other

Operations

Total Revenues:































Earned insurance premiums

$ 292.5

$ 10.3

$ 6.5

$ 1.3

$ —

$ 8.4

$ —

$ 319.0 Net investment income (1)

17.0

2.9

5.4

4.3

17.2

.3

9.9

57.0 Net investment income (expense) - BAM surplus note interest

—

—

6.6

(6.6)

—

—

—

— Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) (1)

10.6

—

(7.3)

(2.8)

(6.5)

(.1)

22.2

16.1 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) from investment in MediaAlpha

—

—

—

—

—

—

210.7

210.7 Commission and fee revenues

—

—

—

—

—

21.9

3.6

25.5 Other revenues

3.5

—

—

.5

—

.6

14.4

19.0

































Total revenues

323.6

13.2

11.2

(3.3)

10.7

31.1

260.8

647.3 Expenses:































Loss and loss adjustment expenses

179.3

.7

—

—

—

5.8

—

185.8 Acquisition expenses

63.7

2.6

1.8

.4

—

3.1

—

71.6 Cost of sales

—

—

—

—

—

—

7.6

7.6 Broker commission expenses

—

—

—

—

—

9.3

—

9.3 General and administrative expenses

42.2

—

.4

16.9

3.4

12.0

50.3

125.2 Interest expense

5.4

—

3.5

—

5.6

—

.7

15.2 Total expenses

290.6

3.3

5.7

17.3

9.0

30.2

58.6

414.7

































Pre-tax income (loss)

$ 33.0

$ 9.9

$ 5.5

$ (20.6)

$ 1.7

$ .9

$ 202.2

$ 232.6





(1) Bamboo's net investment income and net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) are included in other revenues in the consolidated statement of operations.

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD.

YTD SEGMENT STATEMENTS OF PRE-TAX INCOME (LOSS) (CONTINUED)

(millions)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Ark/WM Outrigger

HG Global/BAM















Ark

WM

Outrigger

Re

HG

Global

BAM

Kudu

Other

Operations

Total Revenues:



























Earned insurance premiums

$ 249.9

$ 5.2

$ 6.4

$ 1.3

$ —

$ —

$ 262.8 Net investment income

8.4

2.2

4.0

3.2

14.2

7.0

39.0 Net investment income (expense) - BAM surplus note interest

—

—

6.6

(6.6)

—

—

— Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses)

24.5

—

7.9

9.1

29.6

41.8

112.9 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) from investment in MediaAlpha

—

—

—

—

—

85.2

85.2 Commission revenues

—

—

—

—

—

3.3

3.3 Other revenues

(2.7)

—

—

.8

—

30.6

28.7





























Total revenues

280.1

7.4

24.9

7.8

43.8

167.9

531.9 Expenses:



























Loss and loss adjustment expenses

147.6

.2

—

—

—

—

147.8 Acquisition expenses

58.9

.9

1.8

.9

—

—

62.5 Cost of sales

—

—

—

—

—

13.9

13.9 General and administrative expenses

35.1

.1

1.1

16.2

3.8

39.7

96.0 Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(2.4)

—

—

—

—

—

(2.4) Interest expense

5.0

—

4.5

—

4.7

.8

15.0 Total expenses

244.2

1.2

7.4

17.1

8.5

54.4

332.8





























Pre-tax income (loss)

$ 35.9

$ 6.2

$ 17.5

$ (9.3)

$ 35.3

$ 113.5

$ 199.1

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (CONTINUED)

($ in millions)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31, Ark/WM Outrigger

2024



Ark

WM Outrigger Re

Elimination

Total Insurance premiums:















Gross written premiums

$ 872.1

$ 34.3

$ (34.3)

$ 872.1 Net written premiums

$ 563.7

$ 34.3

$ —

$ 598.0 Net earned premiums

$ 292.5

$ 10.3

$ —

$ 302.8

















Insurance expenses:















Loss and loss adjustment expenses

$ 179.3

$ .7

$ —

$ 180.0 Acquisition expenses

63.7

2.6

—

66.3 Other underwriting expenses (1)

30.5

—

—

30.5 Total insurance expenses

$ 273.5

$ 3.3

$ —

$ 276.8

















Insurance ratios:















Loss and loss adjustment expense

61.3 %

6.8 %

— %

59.4 % Acquisition expense

21.8

25.2

—

21.9 Other underwriting expense

10.4

—

—

10.1 Combined Ratio

93.5 %

32.0 %

— %

91.4 %





(1) Included within general and administrative expenses.





Three Months Ended March 31, Ark/WM Outrigger

2023



Ark

WM Outrigger Re

Elimination

Total Insurance premiums:















Gross written premiums

$ 809.4

$ 44.1

$ (44.1)

$ 809.4 Net written premiums

$ 570.1

$ 44.1

$ —

$ 614.2 Net earned premiums

$ 249.9

$ 5.2

$ —

$ 255.1

















Insurance expenses:















Loss and loss adjustment expenses

$ 147.6

$ .2

$ —

$ 147.8 Acquisition expenses

58.9

.9

—

59.8 Other underwriting expenses (1)

27.5

—

—

27.5 Total insurance expenses

$ 234.0

$ 1.1

$ —

$ 235.1

















Insurance ratios:















Loss and loss adjustment expense

59.0 %

3.9 %

— %

58.0 % Acquisition expense

23.6

17.3

—

23.4 Other underwriting expense

11.0

—

—

10.8 Combined Ratio

93.6 %

21.2 %

— %

92.2 %





(1) Included within general and administrative expenses.

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

($ in millions)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31, BAM

2024

2023 Gross par value of primary market policies issued

$ 3,209.3

$ 2,185.4 Gross par value of secondary market policies issued

363.0

704.2 Total gross par value of market policies issued

$ 3,572.3

$ 2,889.6 Gross written premiums

$ 10.5

$ 9.2 MSC collected

11.4

11.8 Total gross written premiums and MSC collected

$ 21.9

$ 21.0 Total pricing

61 bps

73 bps

BAM

As of

March 31, 2024

As of

December 31, 2023

As of

March 31, 2023 Policyholders' surplus

$ 261.4

$ 269.3

$ 279.9 Contingency reserve

140.9

136.2

122.5 Qualified statutory capital

402.3

405.5

402.4 Statutory net unearned premiums

61.3

60.7

56.1 Present value of future installment premiums and MSC

11.4

10.9

12.4 HG Re, Ltd collateral trusts at statutory value

632.6

623.5

562.5 Fidus Re, Ltd collateral trust at statutory value

400.0

400.0

400.0 Claims paying resources

$ 1,507.6

$ 1,500.6

$ 1,433.4





Three Months Ended March 31, HG Global

2024

2023 Net written premiums

$ 8.9

$ 7.7 Earned premiums

$ 6.5

$ 6.4

HG Global

As of

March 31, 2024

As of

December 31, 2023

As of

March 31, 2023 Unearned premiums

$ 276.3

$ 273.9

$ 251.1 Deferred acquisition costs

$ 79.7

$ 79.0

$ 71.7

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (CONTINUED)

(millions)

(Unaudited)

Kudu

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

Twelve Months Ended

March 31, 2024 Net investment income (1)

$ 14.2

$ 17.2

$ 74.0 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses)

29.6

(6.5)

70.0 Total revenues

43.8

10.7

144.0 General and administrative expenses

3.8

3.4

19.0 Interest expense

4.7

5.6

22.1 Total expenses

8.5

9.0

41.1 GAAP pre-tax income (loss)

35.3

1.7

102.9 Income tax (expense) benefit

(7.5)

.8

(23.6) GAAP net income (loss)

27.8

2.5

79.3













Add back:











Interest expense

4.7

5.6

22.1 Income tax expense (benefit)

7.5

(.8)

23.6 Depreciation expense

—

—

.1 Amortization of other intangible assets

—

.1

.4 EBITDA

40.0

7.4

125.5













Exclude:











Net realized and unrealized investment (gains) losses

(29.6)

6.5

(70.0) Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

—

—

1.0 Transaction expenses

.5

—

3.0 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 10.9

$ 13.9

$ 59.5













Adjustment to annualize partial year revenues from participation contracts acquired 5.6 Adjustment to remove partial year revenues from participation contracts sold .2 Annualized adjusted EBITDA









$ 65.3













GAAP net investment income (1)









$ 74.0 Adjustment to annualize partial year revenues from participation contracts acquired 5.6 Adjustment to remove partial year revenues from participation contracts sold .2 Annualized revenue









$ 79.8













Net equity capital drawn









$ 373.8 Debt capital drawn









210.3 Total net capital drawn and invested (2)









$ 584.1













GAAP net investment income revenue yield









12.7 %













Cash revenue yield









13.7 %





(1) Net investment income includes revenues from participation contracts and income from short-term and other long-term investments. (2) Total net capital drawn represents equity and debt capital drawn and invested less cumulative distributions.

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (CONTINUED)

(millions)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31, Kudu (continued)

2024

2023 Beginning balance of Kudu's participation contracts (1)

$ 890.5

$ 695.9 Contributions to participation contracts (2)

—

66.7 Proceeds from participation contracts sold (2)(3)

—

(109.0) Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) on participation contracts sold and pending sale (4)

(3.1)

(2.1) Net unrealized investment gains (losses) on participation contracts - all other (5)

(3.2)

31.7 Ending balance of Kudu's participation contracts (1)

$ 884.2

$ 683.2





(1) As of January 1, 2024 and March 31, 2024, Kudu's other long-term investments also includes $5.8 and $5.7 related to a private debt instrument. (2) Includes $35.8 of non-cash contributions to (proceeds from) Participation Contracts for the three months ended March 31, 2023. (3) Includes $10.3 of proceeds receivable from Participation Contracts sold during the three months ended March 31, 2023. (4) Includes realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) recognized from participation contracts beginning in the quarter a contract is classified as pending sale. (5) Includes unrealized investment gains (losses) recognized from (i) ongoing participation contracts and (ii) participation contracts prior to classification as pending sale.

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (CONTINUED)

(millions)

(Unaudited)

Bamboo

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 Commission and fee revenues

$ 21.9 Earned insurance premiums

8.4 Other revenues

.8 Total revenues

31.1 Broker commission expenses

9.3 Loss and loss adjustment expenses

5.8 Acquisition expenses

3.1 General and administrative expenses

12.0 Total expenses

30.2 GAAP pre-tax income (loss)

.9 Income tax (expense) benefit

.7 GAAP net income (loss)

1.6





Exclude:



Net (income) loss, Bamboo Captive

.4 MGA net income (loss)

2.0





Add back:



Income tax expense (benefit)

(.7) Amortization of other intangible assets

4.2 MGA EBITDA

5.5





Exclude:



Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

.3 Software implementation expenses

.5 Restructuring expenses

.1 MGA adjusted EBITDA

$ 6.4

SOURCE White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.