White Owl Wins CSP Retailer Choice Best New Products Contest for Groundbreaking DUOS Product Line

"White Owl is known for regularly introducing fresh flavors and limited edition offerings, but we wanted to push the boundaries further, surpassing expectations with a product offering that's never been done before," said Brayanna Smith, Assistant Brand Manager, White Owl for Swedish Match. "DUOS gives consumers something to look forward to as we bring new pairings to market on a seasonal basis, year-round."

The CSP Retailer Choice Best New Products Contest awards successful launches that incorporate "today's top product innovations and tomorrow's solutions." DUOS achieved recognition by introducing a new concept into the cigar space — bringing two complementary flavors to one pouch to generate intrigue, excitement, and demand among consumers.

"This award from CSP is a tremendous honor and a true testament to the emphasis that White Owl places on customer satisfaction," continued Smith. "Receiving the recognition from retailers themselves serves as a meaningful reminder that we're accomplishing our goal of keeping the category fresh."

White Owl DUOS cigarillos are now available in the Mango and Pineapple variety for a competitive "$0.99 or $1.49 for 2 cigars" format and a "Save on 2" package for retail pricing flexibility. The next limited edition flavor, Coconut and Rum, will arrive in c-stores in December 2020.

To learn more about White Owl DUOS, visit https://www.whiteowlcigar.com/.

About Swedish Match:

Swedish Match develops, manufactures, and sells quality products with market-leading brands in the product areas Snus and moist snuff, Other tobacco products (pouches, cigars and chewing tobacco), and Lights (matches, lighters, and complementary products). Production is located in six countries, with sales concentrated in Scandinavia and the US. Swedish Match's vision is a world without cigarettes. Some of its well-known brands include: General, Longhorn, White Owl, Red Man, Timber Wolf, ZYN and Garcia y Vega.

