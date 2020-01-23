White Paper Available: Bridging the Technology Gap in Fire Operations

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Bridging the Gap: Learn the 5 Ways Leading Fire Agencies are Moving from Legacy to Contemporary Technology," explores how fire departments and first responders can efficiently evolve from legacy to contemporary technology, improve connectivity and integrate disparate systems to keep firefighters and communities safer. The white paper's primary focus is to address the critical technology questions Fire Chiefs face, including:

How do fire departments ensure connectivity when working in rural or wildland areas, bridging the gap between 4G LTE and narrowband Land Mobile Radio (LMR) and satellite coverage?

How can fire departments use accurate, real-time location data to improve safety and efficiency?

How are leading fire departments moving from legacy to contemporary technologies cost effectively without disrupting operations?

What's the best way to integrate disparate technologies into a complete end-to-end system that addresses customization needs?

With wildland fires a year-round issue, what are emerging ways to use technology in mitigation and operations?

To answer these questions, the white paper features case studies from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), one of the largest all-risk fire agencies in the United States, and the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD), the fourth busiest fire department in the United States.

"For years, fire departments have come to us with very specific needs to integrate disparate systems, deliver mobile data, and improve their connectivity and location accuracy," said RadioMobile president and CEO, Jim Moore. "We wanted to capture the lessons learned in a white paper that can benefit fire and EMS services everywhere. It's something we think Fire Chiefs will find valuable as they seek ways to improve safety and efficiency in their departments."

About RadioMobile

RadioMobile takes fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) departments beyond the reach of broadband, connecting them with mission-ready solutions that are dependable in any situation. RadioMobile builds fully customized, end-to-end information tools that seamlessly integrate with legacy systems, extending resilient coverage to urban, suburban and rural environments.

