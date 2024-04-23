New White Paper Offers Insight Into Government Contracting Timekeeping Compliance.

COLUMBIA, Md., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PROCAS , a leading provider of financial solutions for government contractors, today announced the release of a new white paper: "Mastering the Art of Timekeeping: Navigating Compliance in Government Contracting" written by Jim Wesloh, Founder and President of PROCAS.

The white paper delves into the complexities of compliance, offering a detailed framework for adherence to federal regulations and enhancing the transparency and accountability of government-funded projects.

Access the white paper here .

U.S. government contracts account for more than $700 billion annually and a significant portion relies on contractors to establish and maintain an acceptable accounting system, which includes intricate elements, such as "timekeeping" and "labor distribution." Noncompliance can lead to holding of payments from the government to a contractor.

"Understanding and adhering to government requirements is about fulfilling obligations and ensuring integrity and credibility," said Wesloh. "This white paper provides guidance on compliance, drawing from key documents, such as the Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR), the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS), and the Defense Contract Audit Agency's (DCAA) Contract Audit Manual."

Some of the key areas of focus are:

Timekeeping Mandate

Work Authorizations

Authentication and Timesheet Integrity

Daily Recording of Labor

Audit Trails for Time Entries

Employee Certification and Supervisor Approval

Supervisor Completion of Timesheets

General Ledger Integration

DCAA Floor Checks

Record Retention Policies

Direct and Indirect Cost Segregation

Cost Accounting and Unallowable Costs

About PROCAS

PROCAS has been a market leader in project accounting for government contractors for over 25 years. With its unparalleled expertise and innovative, customer-focused solutions, PROCAS remains committed to helping contractors seamlessly navigate the complexities of government contracting. To learn more about PROCAS visit the Web and LinkedIn .

All product and company names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

Media Contact:

Gary Bird

FortyThree, Inc.

831.888.9011

[email protected]

SOURCE PROCAS