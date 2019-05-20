White Paper 'Why is the Raw Materials Inventory in My ERP System Always Wrong?' Released by BellHawk

MILLBURY, Mass., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BellHawk is pleased to announce the availability of a new white paper, "Why is the Raw Materials Inventory in my ERP System Always Wrong?" by Dr. Peter Green. This white paper is available as a PDF download from the "White Papers" link at the bottom of www.BellHawk.com.

One of the biggest complaints we hear from manufacturers is about hold-ups in production because the needed raw materials inventory is missing. Their ERP or warehouse management systems show that they have adequate inventory in stock but when they go to fetch it to run a production job, the inventory cannot be found.

In this white paper, Dr. Peter Green draws lessons from four real-life case studies where inventory errors resulted in production delays, late deliveries to customers, and unnecessary costs to the company. He then goes on to explain how to use barcode tracking methods to avoid these problems.

Dr. Green covers four diverse examples from organizations that do electronics manufacturing, food processing, manufacture of OTC pharmaceuticals, and the conversion of large rolls of paper. From these, he draws four critical lessons about how to achieve accurate inventory.

Dr. Green then goes on to explain how to use technologies such as barcode scanning and mobile computing to solve these problems. This includes, critically, the use of techniques such as license-plate materials tracking.

Dr. Green is the Chief Technology Officer for BellHawk Systems Corporation and the lead systems architect in the development of the BellHawk software. He received his BSEE and Ph.D. from Leeds University in England, and was previously a Senior Member of the Research Staff at MIT and Professor of Computer Engineering at WPI.

Dr. Green is an expert in the use of technologies such as barcode tracking and printing, RFID and mobile computing to the real-time tracking of inventory. He is also an expert in the application of real-time Artificial Intelligence (AI) to provide industrial organizations with real-time operational intelligence to enable them to more efficiently run their operations.

The BellHawk software is available as a set of industry-specific packages on a SaaS basis through www.BellHawkOnline.com, for small and mid-sized manufacturing organizations, and as a software platform for integration into the IT infrastructure of larger organizations through www.BellHawkSystems.com.

Industry bundles available through BellHawk Online include:

Advanced Manufacturing

Materials Converting

Food Processing

Pharmaceutical Processing

Materials Tracking and Traceability

Construction Fabrication and Installation

These bundles provide an affordable and easy-to-use way for small to mid-sized manufacturing operations to cut their overhead costs. For larger organizations, the BellHawk software platform enables IT organizations to provide knowledge-based solutions for their organizations that can dramatically increase operating efficiency across multiple divisions in multiple locations.

For more information about this News Release, please contact Karen Andersen, Karen.Andersen@BellHawk.com or call 774-708-9607.

