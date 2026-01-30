White Pearl Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $100 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- White Pearl Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), a blank check company incorporated as a British Virgin Islands business company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one Class A ordinary share and one right. Each right entitles the holder to receive one-fifth (1/5) of one Class A ordinary share upon consummation of the Company's initial business combination. The units are expected to trade on The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker symbol "WPACU" beginning on February 2, 2026. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and rights are expected to trade on NYSE under the symbols "WPAC" and "WPACR," respectively.

D. Boral Capital LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 1,500,000 additional units at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discount to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on February 3, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-290905) (the "Registration Statement") relating to the securities to be sold in the initial public offering, as amended, was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 30, 2026. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from D. Boral Capital LLC, 590 Madison Ave., 39th Floor, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (212) 970-5150 or by email at [email protected]. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed for free through the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About White Pearl Acquisition Corp.

White Pearl Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. White Pearl Acquisition Corp. intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology (FinTech), information technology (InfoTech) and business services sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the Company's initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Registration Statement and related preliminary prospectus filed in connection with the initial public offering with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

