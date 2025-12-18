White Pine Capital Welcomes Randall Scherago as Portfolio Manager

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- White Pine Capital LLC is proud to announce the addition of Randall (Randy) Scherago to our team as Portfolio Manager. With his extensive background in investment management and equity research, Randy brings a wealth of investment experience and expertise that will enhance our company's success and further strengthen relationships with our clients.

Mr. Scherago joins us with over 30 years of experience in the investment industry, having previously served as a small cap portfolio manager with Banque Paribas and portfolio manager with LaSalle Street Capital Management and as Senior Equity Research Analyst for Ironbound Capital Management, Roberston Stephens, Dean Witter, and Prudential Securities. Randy also has extensive public company experience having served as the head of investor relations for two publicly listed companies including GeoEye Inc. (GEOY), a commercial satellite imaging company.

"Randy exemplifies the principles that define White Pine Capital - integrity, deep advisory expertise, and an unwavering commitment to our client success," said Timothy Madey, Chief Investment Officer of White Pine Capital. "We are thrilled to welcome Randy Scherago to the White Pine Capital family. With his impressive track record, strong work ethic, analytical thinking and collaborative attitude, we are confident that he will play an important role in enhancing our performance and furthering our relationships with our valued customers", added Michael S. Wallace, President of White Pine Capital LLC. "We look forward to many years of service from Randy in helping us delivering exceptional returns for our customers."

Randall Scherago holds an undergraduate degree in Finance and Investments from Babson College.

White Pine Capital is an SEC registered investment advisor that has provided customized Wealth Management Solutions for individuals since 1984. White Pine Capital follows a disciplined, repeatable, time-tested approach to guide our clients along their path of economic independence. Our personalized approach provides objective advice throughout the asset discovery, asset allocation, portfolio implementation and review process.

