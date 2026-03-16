White Rain Builds on 70+ Years of Beauty Heritage Announcing New Specialty Haircare Collection

Marking White Rain's first launch in more than a decade, the 8-piece specialty haircare line will roll out nationwide this March, supporting the iconic brand's long-standing commitment to accessible, performance-driven beauty

ALLEN PARK, Mich., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- White Rain, the iconic American personal care brand trusted by families for more than 70 years, is announcing the upcoming launch of a new Specialty Haircare Collection this March. With full details available on whiterain.com, the new 8-product line marks the first look into White Rain's 2026 brand reinvigoration, reflecting elevated formulas, upgraded packaging, and ingredient-focused benefits designed for today's value-driven beauty consumer. Founded in 1952 and acquired by Innovative Brands in 2021, White Rain has long been recognized for dependable performance at an accessible price point. The collection represents White Rain's first new launch in over a decade.

Marking White Rain’s first launch in more than a decade, the 8-piece specialty haircare line will roll out nationwide this March, supporting the iconic brand’s long-standing commitment to accessible, performance-driven beauty Marking White Rain’s first launch in more than a decade, the 8-piece specialty haircare line will roll out nationwide this March, supporting the iconic brand’s long-standing commitment to accessible, performance-driven beauty

Offering a modern take on a heritage brand, this Specialty Haircare Collection builds on White Rain's decades-long legacy while making affordable, performance-driven haircare available without compromise. This new line of accessible beauty solutions will address top concerns like frizz control, strand strength, lightweight hydration, volume enhancement and more - all with each product priced at just $1.25 each.

Incorporating key ingredients like Aloe, Argan, Keratin, Collagen, Biotin, Cocoa, Jojoba, and Almond, the collection features Anti-Frizz and Volumizing product families, each offering a separate:

Shampoo

Conditioner

Leave-In Conditioner

Hair Mask

For the first time, White Rain is launching formulas centered on ingredient transparency and real benefits, paired with improved textures and a more elevated feel. The collection reflects major beauty trends such as the skinification of haircare, while reinforcing White Rain's commitment to accessible beauty that works, bringing elevated formulations to everyday shoppers at an unmatched value.

"White Rain has been a part of consumers' daily routines for generations, and that is something we take seriously," shares David Konja, CEO of Innovative Brands. "This launch marks an important step forward in the brand's evolution. We are continuing to stay true to our values, offering products that reflect our continued commitment to delivering affordable beauty shoppers love and trust."

"White Rain is entering a new era: modernized, refreshed, and inspired by the needs of today's families while staying grounded in the trust we've built since 1952," adds William Johnson, Head of Marketing & Innovation for Innovative Brands. "This new Specialty Haircare Collection represents the first step in our 2026 vision to offer elevated, ingredient-forward products and modern packaging that remain accessible to all."

About White Rain

Founded in 1952, White Rain is a heritage personal care brand known for delivering reliable performance and everyday value. Acquired by Innovative Brands in 2021, White Rain continues to modernize its product offerings while honoring more than 70 years of consumer trust. With a broad portfolio of products that spans every category of daily care, White Rain serves as a one stop shop for accessible beauty for the entire family, providing haircare, body care, hand, nail and skincare solutions for men, women, kids, and babies

About Innovative Brands

Innovative Brands is a consumer goods company dedicated to delivering quality products and innovation that is accessible. With a portfolio spanning personal care, home care, and household cleaning, including iconic brands such as White Rain, Innovative Brands blends decades of craftsmanship with a modern approach to innovation, product development, and customer experience. Headquartered in Allen Park, Michigan, the company is committed to delivering value, expanding retail and digital growth opportunities, and fostering strong partnerships with retailers and consumers alike.

For more information, please visit

https://www.whiterain.com/collections/white-rain-specialty

Media Contact:

Janice McCafferty

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773-290-7497

SOURCE White Rain