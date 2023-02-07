White Rock Cybersecurity Celebrates 80% Growth and Expanded Market Footprint in 2022

IT and cybersecurity solutions leader enters 2023 with a portfolio of new technology and services partners to meet evolving client needs

DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Rock Cybersecurity, a premier information technology and network security solutions provider, today announced it achieved a record 80% revenue growth for 2022. The company also expanded its team by 30% and welcomed 10+ strategic partners to its partner ecosystem to bolster its MDR Zero Trust and pen testing solutions. White Rock delivers comprehensive cybersecurity and information technology solutions including endpoint, email, and web security, encryption solutions, and data discovery software to enterprises across the US.

White Rock attributes its growth to its commitment to delivering only best-in-class solutions and building personalized 1:1 relationships with its customers. "Each of our clients has highly unique and dynamic cybersecurity needs, which means they each require technologies and services adaptable to their business," said James Range, founder and CEO of White Rock Cybersecurity. "That's why we're constantly evaluating and introducing new partners that reflect our clients' modern security demands. This proactive, tailored approach to supporting our clients was a huge growth driver in 2022, and we expect it to be an even bigger factor in 2023, especially as we continue to expand nationally."

White Rock got its start in the Dallas market, where the company is headquartered, but the business has since gained traction in major tech hubs across the country. In 2022, White Rock took to the road with several of its partners to host in-person cybersecurity workshops and thought leadership events in cities including Boston, Charlotte, and Denver. The company was also recently listed among CRN's "Fast Growth 150" for a third time, while its Vice President of Technology, Ron Brown, won the 2022 SentinelOne Technical Star trophy.

In August, White Rock moved to a larger office space in Dallas to support the company's expansion moving forward. The new space is more than double the size of the company's original footprint. The company also invested in new strategic hires in sales and administration, and partnered with Boston-based digital marketing agency Three Rings Inc., to help meet White Rock's aggressive growth goals for 2023.

The larger office space also reinforces White Rock's commitment to the Dallas community. In 2022, the company hosted and participated in multiple local charitable efforts, including a run challenge to benefit Toys for Tots and the sixth annual BBQ competition – White Rock Que – to support the Dallas Area Rape Crisis Center (DARCC). This event raised $125,000 to assist DARCC support of individuals impacted by sexual violence.

About White Rock Cybersecurity

White Rock Cybersecurity is a premier solutions provider specializing in information technology and network security. White Rock's comprehensive suite of IT and network security solutions defend enterprises from existing and emerging security threats, with leading edge, best-in-class products and services for the most advanced protection. For more information, visit wrsecure.com or check us out on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

SOURCE White Rock Cybersecurity