White Rock Cybersecurity Launches Microsoft Professional Services to Simplify Migrations, Strengthen Security, and Improve Day-to-Day Operations

New services help organizations migrate to Microsoft 365, optimize configuration and administration, harden security baselines, and support cloud and hybrid infrastructure

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- White Rock Cybersecurity today announced the launch of Microsoft Professional Services, a new set of customized Microsoft services designed to help organizations run smoothly, securely, and efficiently through expert migration, configuration, management, and security hardening.

Microsoft is core to how many organizations operate. When migrations, configuration, or security are misaligned, productivity and risk can suffer. White Rock delivers focused Microsoft services that keep environments secure, efficient, and easier to manage - so teams can operate with confidence and clarity.

White Rock's Microsoft Professional Services provide end-to-end support across Microsoft 365, Exchange Online, SharePoint, Teams, and hybrid infrastructure, combining practical implementation expertise with a security-first mindset and aligned with Microsoft best practices.

"Our customers count on White Rock as a trusted advisor as technology and cyber risk continue to evolve," said James Range, CEO of White Rock Cybersecurity. "Launching Microsoft Professional Services reflects our commitment to continuously developing new, practical offerings that help organizations succeed - whether that means modernizing core systems, strengthening security foundations, or getting more value from the Microsoft platforms they rely on every day."

The core service offerings include:

Email migrations to Microsoft 365 and Exchange Online from on-prem Exchange, Google Workspace, or legacy systems (using proven tools such as BitTitan).

Microsoft 365 setup, configuration, and ongoing administration for Exchange, SharePoint, and Teams.

File server migrations to SharePoint with structured access controls and reporting.

Security baseline implementation, environment hardening, and ongoing evaluations aligned to Microsoft recommended security baselines.

User onboarding, documentation, and responsive support options.

Cloud, hybrid, and virtual infrastructure services across Hyper-V and VMware.

"Microsoft environments can get complicated fast, because identity, permissions, email, collaboration, and security controls all intersect," said Ron Brown, CTO of White Rock Cybersecurity. "With our Microsoft Professional Services, we're bringing a security-first, practical approach to what customers need most: reliable migrations, clean configuration, and hardened baselines that are easier to manage. We focus on minimizing disruption, tightening controls, and leaving clients with an environment that's simpler to operate and better positioned to defend against modern threats."

For more information on White Rock Cybersecurity's Microsoft Professional Services, visit https://www.wrsecure.com/microsoft-professional-services

About White Rock Cybersecurity

Founded in 2013, White Rock Cybersecurity is a Dallas, Texas-based cyber solutions company and value-added reseller delivering innovative, scalable, and manageable information technology and network security solutions. White Rock takes a security-first approach to every engagement - collaborating with vetted, best-of-breed technology partners and leading manufacturers to help organizations build layered defenses against evolving cyber threats. The company supports customers nationwide with cybersecurity technologies, backup and recovery solutions, and software and licensing expertise, including Microsoft volume licensing. For more information, visit wrsecure.com or check us out on LinkedIn.

