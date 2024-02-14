White Rock Cybersecurity Surpasses 50% Growth Milestone for Fifth Time and Continues to Expand Nationally in 2023, Marking 10 Years of Success

White Rock Cybersecurity

14 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Leader in cybersecurity and IT solutions reinforces customer-first strategy by expanding its community of best-in-class partners to continue to defend against evolving threats

DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- White Rock Cybersecurity, a premier information technology and network security solutions provider, announced today that it reached 51% growth in 2023 – driven by an increase in customers, partners, and employees across the country.

2023 was a special year for White Rock, as the company celebrated its 10-year anniversary. Since 2013, White Rock has built up a community of best-in-class cybersecurity and technology partners; and the company continues to invest in its partnerships to offer strategic value and solve complex challenges of the modern day threat landscape.

In response to the needs of its customers, White Rock directed its focus to more cloud-based solutions offerings, including endpoint detection and response (EDR), managed detection and response (MDR), and business email compromise.

The company also expanded its presence to support the needs of its growing number of national customers by adding to its business development organization with new hires in Oregon, Massachusetts, Texas, and California. The company kicked off its new presence in each region with customer events including sporting events, concerts, and networking events. To round out the year, White Rock received Regional Partner of the Year recognition from SentinelOne and was invited to be a part of the Partner Advisory board for three leading cybersecurity vendors. White Rock was also accepted into the AWS partnership program, enabling White Rock customers to take advantage of the benefits of AWS's Private Offer Program.

"Looking back at 2023, I'm incredibly proud of how far this company has come and the strong community of partners, employees, and customers we've built over the last 10 years," said James Range, founder and CEO of White Rock Cybersecurity. "Over the last year, we signed on additional top-tier cybersecurity and IT vendors, hosted virtual and in-person events across the country, and volunteered our time at local and national organizations to continue to build the unique spirit we foster at White Rock. But we still have some surprises up our sleeve for 2024, so we look forward to offering new capabilities to our customers to come in the new year."

About White Rock Cybersecurity 
White Rock Cybersecurity is a premier solutions provider specializing in information technology and network security. White Rock's comprehensive suite of IT and network security solutions defend enterprises from existing and emerging security threats, with leading edge, best-in-class products and services for the most advanced protection. For more information, visit wrsecure.com or check us out on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X

SOURCE White Rock Cybersecurity

