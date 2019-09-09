White Rock Oil & Gas Hires Marc Leferman as Managing Director, Head of Investor Relations

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- White Rock Oil & Gas is pleased to announce the addition of Marc Leferman. Marc joins as Managing Director, Head of Investor Relations, having held a similar position at Wexford Capital. He was recruited by Wexford 23 years ago while completing his undergraduate studies at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business. Marc was a member of their investment team before turning his focus to investor relations and fundraising for their private equity and hedge funds.

Marc Leferman

Robert Matejek, Co-Founder of White Rock, said, "We are excited that Marc joined the White Rock family. We believe that his over two decades in the alternative investment industry and his experience with fundraising and managing investors will greatly support our continued growth. Additionally, Marc's knowledge of energy investing enables him to be immediately valuable to our existing investors."

About White Rock Oil & Gas

White Rock, founded in 2012 by Robert Matejek and Charles Bray, invests in onshore U.S. producing oil and gas wells on behalf of its institutional clients. The White Rock Funds seek compelling opportunities for current yield and capital appreciation through exposure to natural resources. White Rock previously raised $400 million and successfully invested in producing wells across seven onshore U.S. basins with the bulk of production in the Permian and Williston Basins. White Rock expects to leverage its experience in these and other basins as it identifies future investment opportunities. For additional information, please visit www.whiterockoilandgas.com.

Contact:

Trey Thigpin

214-981-1400

221430@email4pr.com

SOURCE White Rock Oil & Gas