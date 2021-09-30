White Shark Media Celebrates 11 Years in Business and Top PPC Company Honor

MIAMI, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, White Shark Media, a leading digital marketing agency that specializes in pay-per-click advertising, celebrates its 11th anniversary. In addition to commemorating this milestone, White Shark is also celebrating being named Florida's Top PPC Company by Clutch, a widely revered B2B review and market resource platform that helps millions of users learn more about different service providers. The platform recognizes the best service providers that exemplify top-quality services and customer satisfaction.

Founded in 2010, White Shark Media specializes in planning, managing, and executing successful PPC strategies to support a diverse range of platforms, such as search, ecommerce, display, social, and remarketing.

Earlier this year, the agency re-launched their Compass solution with new features and a standalone website to better serve their customers. Compass helps marketing agencies navigate an ever-evolving digital market, whether they are looking to onboard new clients or grow existing portfolios, by reducing training efforts, minimizing trial and error, and shortening processes. Their Compass package includes:

PPC Audit Engine

Proposals Generator/Templates

Sales Consultations

Collateral Library

Sales Courses

Since the relaunch, White Shark Media has helped 70 customers better serve their clients and meet their marketing and business goals.

"We at White Shark Media are genuinely honored to be hailed as Florida's highest-performing pay-per-click company. This award reflects our team's commitment and perseverance to our clients, and we are even more honored to receive this award around our anniversary. We are so proud of how far White Shark Media has come since 2011, and we can't wait to see what the future holds!" said Alexander Nygart, CEO and co-founder of White Shark Media.

About White Shark Media

White Shark Media is a paid advertising agency that delivers premium PPC management services to marketing agencies, end advertisers and enterprise businesses. With offices in Nicaragua and the United States, White Shark's team of 120+ employees, backed by more than ten years of experience and fully bilingual, provides PPC management services in the Google Ads, Microsoft Advertising and Facebook platforms. For more information, visit www.whitesharkmedia.com/.

CONTACT:

Madie Holland, Mekky Media Relations

[email protected], 765-505-1157

WWW.MEKKYMEDIA.COM

SOURCE White Shark Media

Related Links

http://www.whitesharkmedia.com/

