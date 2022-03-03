White Shark Media Celebrates Record Growth in 2021 and Kicks Off 2022 With Sponsorships, Webseries and More

MIAMI, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Shark Media , a leading digital marketing agency that specializes in pay-per-click advertising, experienced a year of phenomenal growth and expansion in 2021 as they celebrated their 11th anniversary. In 2021, the agency earned several honors, including being named Florida's Top PPC Company by Clutch and being named Microsoft's Channel Partner of the Year for the Americas.

In 2021, the agency onboarded 100 new partners and 120 new direct clients. One client, a private loan company, signed on with the initial goal of generating leads at a $75 cost per acquisition and secondary goal of getting 10,000 leads for Quarter 3 of 2021. Before the end of the quarter, White Shark Media had already exceeded that goal, reaching 175% of the 10K leads per quarter.

To kick off a busy 2022, JP Chamorro, Strategic Account Manager, presented at the Furniture Marketing Group's Annual Symposium in Las Vegas in January, discussing Facebook strategy and Facebook ad strategy. Last year, the agency was able to increase their Facebook Budget Management by 836.9%.

Earlier this month, the agency sponsored the National Association of Home Builders International Builders' Show in Orlando, FL. One of the company's offices is located in Miami, Florida, where this year, they are bringing back in-person events to continue growing their Florida network. Additionally, White Shark was included in Expertise's "Best Advertising Agencies in Miami" for 2022, where 90 advertising agencies were considered and only 33 agencies made the list for this year.

"There are not many things that I'm more professionally proud of than heading into my fifth year as CEO of White Shark Media and working with the same, extremely talented, loyal, passionate, dedicated and kind group of people," said Alexander C. Nygart, CEO of White Shark Media. "This year, we will be taking quantum leaps to continue meeting the needs of our clients."

White Shark Media is a paid advertising agency that delivers premium PPC management services to marketing agencies, end advertisers and enterprise businesses. With offices in Nicaragua and the United States, White Shark's team of 120+ employees, backed by more than ten years of experience and fully bilingual, provides PPC management services in the Google Ads, Microsoft Advertising and Facebook platforms. For more information, visit www.whitesharkmedia.com/.

