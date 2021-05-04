White Shark Media CEO Alexander Nygart Selected for Microsoft Advisory Board

MIAMI, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander C. Nygart, CEO of White Shark Media , leading digital marketing agency specializing in pay-per-click advertising, has been selected for the Microsoft Advertising Advisory Board. The announcement comes on the heels of Microsoft's 2021 Advertising Partner Awards, where White Shark was recognized as Channel Partner of the Year. Nygart's new position provides him direct access to Microsoft's expert team in addition to new insights and strategies from fellow board members.

Nygart's role will allow him to leverage the current strategies White Shark uses with Microsoft to not only meet company goals, but exceed them. White Shark is committed to educating their customers about the benefits of Microsoft Advertising, and with revenue growth through the platform being a primary goal, this new opportunity could not be more beneficial.

"Microsoft has been a terrific partner to White Shark, and because of this partnership, we have been able to better serve our clients and significantly scale our business," said Nygart. "I am honored to join Microsoft's Advisory Board and be among other industry leaders to support strategic planning and execution in the marketplace. This role will allow me to not only propel White Shark's growth and new offerings to our clients, but also strengthen our partnership with Microsoft and its network."

Nygart founded White Shark Media in 2010 after almost a decade in commercial radio, where he witnessed the steam train entry of Google and Microsoft advertising products into the global advertising market. White Shark's mission from the beginning was to fill a gap in the PPC services market for a transparent and highly specialized provider of managed services, with exponential ROI. Today, White Shark has more than 5,000 advertisers under management and has branched out into several SAAS products that cater to driving growth with and to its agency partners and clients.

About White Shark Media

White Shark Media is a paid advertising agency that delivers premium PPC management services to marketing agencies, end advertisers and enterprise businesses. With offices in Nicaragua and the United States, White Shark's team of 100+ employees, backed by more than ten years of experience and fully bilingual, provides PPC management services in the Google Ads, Microsoft Advertising and Facebook platforms.

