White Shark Media Has Been Named a 2022 Google Premier Partner

MIAMI, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami-based digital agency White Shark Media has achieved 2022 Premier Partner status in the Google Partners program.

White Shark Media's team of experts provides custom PPC solutions and white label services to businesses, agencies, and organizations in the United States and Canada. Explore the full range of offerings on their website .

"White Shark Media was amongst the first Premier Partners in the US and joined the program in June 2014," said Alexander C. Nygart, CEO of White Shark Media. "Since then, our collaboration and the benefits of working closely with Google have been very professionally rewarding. I am proud of our team's achievement of earning Premier Partner status and of being among one of the top companies within the United States that have met all of the rigorous Partner requirements."

The Google Partners program has undergone significant changes for 2022, including redefining what it means to be a Premier Partner through new, advanced program requirements and offering new Premier Partner benefits to support growth and success with Google Ads.

"Congratulations to our Premier Partners for being among the top 3% of Google Partners in the United States," said Davang Shah, Senior Director at Google Ads Marketing. "These companies stand out based on their commitment to developing product expertise, building new client relationships, and helping their current clients grow. We look forward to supporting them as they help their customers succeed online."

White Shark Media is part of a select group of Premier Partners in the Google Partners program. This program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.

"It's a huge honor for White Shark Media to receive the 2022 Premier Partner status," said Claudio Dominguez, VP of Product Innovation at White Shark Media. "Being among the top 3% of Google Partners in North America is no child's play. It requires us to go through the toughest challenges to become better every day. Without our highly skilled team of sharks, their collaboration, constant communication, and fantastic culture, this achievement wouldn't be possible. This award only motivates our company to continue working hard to keep on helping our clients grow and succeed on their digital marketing journey."

