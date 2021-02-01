White Shark Media Re-Launches Compass Solution with New Features and Standalone Website

MIAMI, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, White Shark Media (White Shark), a white label marketing agency partner, announced the re-launch of Compass , its all-in-one pay-per-click (PPC) sales readiness and enablement platform. In addition to a new website launch, White Shark has added new features to further boost its partners' success – including a collateral library, pitch email templates, and new interface for sales courses.

Compass helps marketing agencies navigate an ever-evolving digital market, whether they are looking to onboard new clients or grow existing portfolios. The platform changes the way agencies sell PPC, fine-tuning business strategies by reducing training efforts, minimizing trial and error, and shortening processes.

The Compass package includes:

PPC Audit Engine - AdInsights allows sales teams to evaluate account performance, identify opportunities, and provide insightful recommendations for Google Ads & Microsoft Advertising accounts

Proposals Generator/Templates - Compass provides in-house white-label proposals with keyword recommendations, competitor data, ad previews, and more

Sales Consultations - To boost closing rate, highly-skilled Strategic Account Managers provide guidance on pipeline reviews, proposal walkthroughs, pitch growth strategies, and more

Collateral Library - Access to playbooks, pitch decks, case studies, etc. — to complement partner's pitching and upselling tactics

Sales Courses - The Academy by White Shark Media improves business outcomes with exclusive interactive courses

"Innovation is at the heart of our work at White Shark Media and we are always looking for new ways to better serve our partners and arm them with the tools they need to scale their business," said Alexander Nygart, CEO of White Shark Media. "Compass has the tools you need to navigate the PPC waters and we are thrilled to offer it as a one-stop shop for marketing agencies and businesses to exceed their PPC sales goals more efficiently and effectively."

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit the Compass website.

ABOUT WHITE SHARK MEDIA

White Shark Media's team of 100+ employees, fully bilingual, provides PPC management services to agencies and end advertisers. They are a white label PPC agency with offices in Nicaragua and the United States, backed by 10+ years of experience managing Google Ads and Microsoft advertising campaigns. For more information, visit www.whitesharkmedia.com .

