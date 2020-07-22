White Spaces to Emerge in Cardiac Pacemakers Market as Incidence of CVD Increases and Technology Advances: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cardiac pacemakers market is on a steady and upward growth curve. And, it is pertinent to note here that technological advancements in the field have added significantly to this growth. Additionally, increase in cases of cardiovascular diseases is also fuelling growth in the market.

Transparency Market Research opines, "From 2019 to 2027, Global Cardiac Pacemakers Market would chart a sturdy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This would pull up the market worth from USD 9.5 billion in 2018 to USD 18.6 billion by 2027.Novel opportunities would arise as a result of this growth unfurling over the period."

Key Findings of Global Cardiac Pacemakers Market Study:

The trend of dominance of internal pacemakers will continue into the forecast period, driving notable growth in the market

Under the technology category, dual chambered cardiac pacemakers would emerge as a lucrative segment

North America would top regional charts in global cardiac pacemakers market in terms of market share

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Cardiac Pacemakers Market:

Poor lifestyle choices is a major contributing factor to increase in incidence of cardiovascular diseases

Cases of obesity are increasing worldwide and it is a notable risk factor, driving up chances of acquiring heart-related diseases

Sedentary work schedules, unbalanced diets, excessive consumption of alcohol and tobacco are propelling demand for cardiac pacemakers in the market

Geriatric population is susceptible to heart diseases and the number of people forming this group is growing rapidly, paving way for higher growth

Recent technological advancements in the field have miniaturized components and eliminated need for surgery, propelling market on a high growth trajectory

Regional Analysis of Global Cardiac Pacemakers Market:

North America will account for a major share of global cardiac pacemakers market, followed by Europe , owing to high incidence of CVD

will account for a major share of global cardiac pacemakers market, followed by , owing to high incidence of CVD Favorable reimbursement policy, rapidly ageing population, and high technological adoption will contribute to this growth

Asia Pacific (APAC) region will grow at a notable CAGR over the forecast period owing to robust economic growth in economies in the region

(APAC) region will grow at a notable CAGR over the forecast period owing to robust economic growth in economies in the region Improvement in healthcare infrastructure, increase in government efforts, and a large number of CVD patients in the region will contribute to growth in APAC

Competitive Analysis of Global Cardiac Pacemakers Market:

The global cardiac pacemakers market is fragmented owing to players of both regional and international stature marking the vendor landscape. Transparency Market Research has comprehensively profiled key global cardiac pacemakers market players in its report. These include BIOTRONIK, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook, MEDICO S.p.A., Medtronic, LivaNova PLC, and Abbott, among others.

It is pertinent to note here that most players in this market have a sharp focus on technology advancement and regulatory approvals. Launch of new products holds a prominent place in the market owing to being a key determinant of growth. Agreements and collaborations based on mutual synergies also play a positive role in consolidating market position, improving revenue share, and penetrating regional markets better.

The global cardiac pacemakers market has been segmented as follows:

Global Cardiac Pacemakers Market, by Technology

Dual Chambered



Single Chambered



Biventricular

Global Cardiac Pacemakers Market, by Product Types

Internal



External

Global Cardiac Pacemakers Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

