White Star Investments Acquires Historic Old Town Alexandria Building

BETHESDA, Md., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- White Star investments has acquired 110 S. Pitt St. The move reflects White Star's focus on acquiring urban properties in the D.C area. The 9000 square foot building consists of 4200 square feet of restaurant space, formerly Restaurant Eve who occupied the space for 15 years. The building also has three residential units and one office user. The property boasts a large outdoor patio/courtyard area for the restaurant.

Built in the early 1800s, White Star is actively pursuing upscale restaurant tenants that fit the bustling dining scene in Old Town.

Principal, Rueben Bajaj said "Alexandria was a logical move based on the its vicinity to D.C and the culture that is growing around the city of Alexandria."

The acquisition is White Star's 11th commercial asset in the DC Metro Area. Jacob Ermer of Hogan represented the buyer, Geoffrey G. Lindsay of Capital Realty Advisors represented the seller.

About White Star Investments:

White Star Investments is a privately owned real estate investment and operating firm based in Bethesda, Maryland. White Star specializes in acquiring under-marketed retail real estate investments and proactively building asset value.

At White Star our goal is to be the most innovative owner and developer of quality real estate assets in the markets.

