White Star Investments Moves Office To Downtown Bethesda

500 8th Street SE, DC (4,000 sq ft on Barracks Row - vacant).

4209 9th Street NW, DC (11,500 sq ft occupied by DC Courts).

1134 19th Street NW, DC (4,200 sq ft occupied by Donburi).

"Our investments into the District of Columbia represent White Star's strategy of acquiring irreplaceable assets within the city limits," said Principal, Rueben Bajaj.

"We believe DC is poised for even more growth in the near future and years to come," said Bajaj. While DC is growing, Bajaj cautions, "While White Star's investment strategy is aggressive, not every opportunity can turn to gold. Investors need to take a look at the entire investment strategy and not just the bottom line."

About White Star Investments:

White Star Investments is a privately owned real estate investment and operating firm based in Bethesda, Maryland. White Star specializes in acquiring under-marketed retail real estate investments and proactively building asset value.

At White Star our goal is to be the most innovative owner and developer of quality real estate assets in the markets. Our ability to achieve this goal is rooted in our commitment to quality. It is our belief that quality is never an accident; it is always the result of high intentions, sincere effort, intelligent direction, and skillful execution. This commitment to quality extends to our people, our projects, and our process.

